App Analytics Market is Growing at a High CAGR by 2027 According to a New Research Report by ADOBE, AMAZON, APP ANNIE, APPSCATTER, APPSEE, GOOGLE

App analytics refers to solutions offered by different companies for the monitoring of operations and performances of different applications (apps) in smartphones, tablets, laptops, and desktop. The demand for quick decision-making capabilities among various companies across industries is driving the app analytics market in the current scenario. Additionally, the emergence of several smaller players in the app analytics market is increasing the interest among various industries to adopt the technologies in developing regions.

The report also includes the profiles of key app analytics companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

– ADOBE

– AMAZON

– APP ANNIE

– APPSCATTER

– APPSEE

– GOOGLE

– IBM

– LOCALYTICS

– MIXPANEL

– TAPLYTICS

MARKET DYNAMICS

The rapid penetration of smartphones and laptops have led to the advent of numerous app developers across the globe. The increasing number of apps for today’s smartphones demands enhanced analytics to monitor the performance of the apps and also, several companies are keen towards understanding the operational procedures by the user. This is heavily propelling the app analytics market in the current scenario. In addition, several well-established companies are partnering and acquiring smaller tier2 players to enhance their app analytics portfolio, which is enhancing the app analytics market. The industries in developed countries have invested substantially towards app analytics market over the years, and in the present scenario, the developing countries are adopting the same technology heavily. This factor is anticipated to create huge market space for app analytics market players in the coming years.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global App Analytics Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the telecom, media and telecommunication industry with a special focus on the global app analytics market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of app analytics market with detailed market segmentation by component, type, application, end user and geography. The global app analytics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading app analytics market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global app analytics market is segmented on the basis of component, type, application, and end user. The app analytics market is categorized on basis of solutions as software and service. On basis of service, the app analytics market is segmented as mobile app analytics and web app analytics. Based on application, the app analytics market is segmented into app performance and operation, user analytics, monitoring and marketing analytics. The app analytics market on the basis of the end user is classified into BFSI, retail, logistics & transportation, and other.

Table of Contents:

INTRODUCTION KEY TAKEWAYS RESEARCH METHODOLOGY APP ANALYTICS MARKET LANDSCAPE APP ANALYTICS MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS APP ANALYTICS MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS APP ANALYTICS MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – COMPONENT APP ANALYTICS MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – TYPE APP ANALYTICS MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – APPLICATION APP ANALYTICS MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – END APP ANALYTICS MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE APP ANALYTICS MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES APPENDIX

