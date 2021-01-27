Asset and Wealth Management Market 2019-2027|Share, Growth, Size, Trends, Opportunities & Top players – Capgemini, Cognizant, Dell, FIS, Fiserv, Hexaware, IBM, Oracle, Tata Consultancy Services, Wipro

The Asset and Wealth Management in the industry landscape is witnessing major digital transformation. Enterprises are focusing on redefining their operational strategy to enhance customer experiences. Technological innovations by key market players and digital generation are expected to be the key sources driving the growth of the asset and wealth management market in the forecast period.

The asset and wealth management market is anticipated to witness high growth on account of increasing digitalization trend coupled with growing need of industries to manage their assets effectively. Moreover, growing popularity and adoption of cloud-based solutions is further expected to fuel the market growth. However, reluctance to adopt new technologies may hamper the growth of the asset and wealth management market. On the other hand, developing countries are likely to offer lucrative growth opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

Key players profiled in the report include Capgemini, Cognizant, Dell Inc., FIS, Fiserv, Inc., Hexaware Technologies, IBM, Oracle, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Wipro Limited

The “Global Asset and Wealth Management Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of asset and wealth management market with detailed market segmentation by component, end user, and geography. The global asset and wealth management market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading asset and wealth management market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global asset and wealth management market is segmented on the basis of component and end user. Based on component, the market is segmented as hardware, software, and services. On the basis of the end user, the market is segmented as banks, broker dealers, specialty finance, and others.

