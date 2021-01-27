Autonomous Vehicles Market to Grow at Impressive Cagr of 41.5% during the forecast period 2018 to 2026

Global Autonomous Vehicles Market is accounted for $27.09 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $615.02 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 41.5% during the forecast period.

Growing geriatric population, increased government focus on streamlined traffic infrastructure and increasing number of high-end passenger cars are some of the key factors influence the market growth. In addition, transition from car ownership to mobility-as-a-service (MaaS) will provide ample opportunities for market growth. However, the data security concerns and undefined legal responsibilities in developing countries are limiting market growth.

The report presents complete overview of the market, starting from basic it goes into each and every detail. It also provides information on the current situation of the market by analyzing various parameters like Growth rate, latest trends and Opportunity. Latest technological advancement as well as detail segmentation of the market is also mentioned in the report along with major players operating in the market

By Vehicle Type, Passenger Vehicles segment held considerable market share due to owing to the growing importance towards road safety, better fuel efficiency and engine performance. Passenger vehicles are the most common mode of conveyance in the developed countries and they are increasing in numbers in the developing countries. By geography, North America is projected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. The growth in this region is attributed to the growing demand for advanced safety features.

The report also puts forward the current and future market scenario derived precisely from a thorough analysis of the markets across five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South & Central America. The exhaustive PEST analysis is done for each region to assess major external factors which may influence the Autonomous Vehicles Market in the coming years.

Some of the key players profiled in the Autonomous Vehicles Market Delphi, Ford Motor, Tesla, Alphabet, Intel, Daimler Group, Google , Volkswag, BaiduJaguar, General Motors, BMW, Toyota and Audi.

