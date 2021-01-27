Cloud Fax Services Market Growing at a CAGR of 9.8% by 2024 | j2 Global, OpenText, Softlinx, CenturyLink, Biscom, Esker, Concord Technologies, XMedius, Retarus, Otelco, TELUS Business, CallTower, Nex-Tech

Global Cloud Fax Services Market 2019 by Company Regions Type and Application Forecast to 2024

Cloud Fax Services is a simple, cost-effective cloud-based alternative to traditional fax machines and servers. Suitable for organizations of all sizes, it provides a streamlined faxing process, while substantially lowering your overall faxing costs. Cloud fax services are services that use the internet to send and receive faxes. Cloud fax services transmit email messages with attachments as faxes to actual fax machines or other digital fax services.

The services can be hosted onsite as a private cloud solution or can be fully hosted offsite, or an organization can deploy a hybrid model. Messages are encrypted before they are sent, during processing, and during transfer, making this option as secure as a standalone fax machine. As with fax servers, this model reduces infrastructure overhead and paper-based workflows.

Cloud Fax Services is mainly used by three groups: Large Enterprises, Individual and Home Office, and SMEs. And Large Enterprises are the most widely used group which takes up about 52.59% of the global market in 2018.

North America is the largest sales region of Cloud Fax Services market in the world in the past few years. North America market took up about 56.21% the global market in 2018, while Europe was 22.39%.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: j2 Global, OpenText, Softlinx, CenturyLink, Biscom, Esker, Concord Technologies, XMedius, Retarus, Otelco, TELUS Business, CallTower, Nex-Tech, Integra Group, Xerox Corporation

The global Cloud Fax Services market is valued at 460 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 740 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 9.8% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Cloud Fax Services.

This report studies the Cloud Fax Services market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Cloud Fax Services market by product type and applications/end industries.

