Cosmetic Surgery Market Opportunities, Trends and Future Outlook By 2023

The global Cosmetic Surgery Market to Register a CAGR of 7.8% and expected to reach a valuation worth USD 21.97 billion by 2023. The cosmetic surgery market is expected to witness significant growth due to impacts of media, fashion, cultural scenarios and medical tourism. Recent trends and publicity are forcing may adopt these aesthetical tweaks that can uplift the appearance of a person. It is getting further thrust from the emerging medical tourism hubs like Miami and Bangkok, where the infrastructure for such treatments are widely available and at times, in a cost-effective package.

High disposable income is backing the sudden demand for such surgeries. Social media and photography are also promoting the cosmetic surgery market substantially. These two fields are leading people into assessing themselves, and there, appearance becomes of chief importance which triggers the growth in the patient pool for such surgeries.

The cosmetic surgery market growth depends on various social and cultural factors. Cosmetic surgery is a medicinal discipline where the focus is on improving the look via surgical and medical technique. It can be performed on any part of the body. The aesthetic appeal it adds is helping the market gain attention from diverse sectors.

Competitive Landscape:

Prominent players profiled in the report of the cosmetic surgery market are

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International

Cutera, Inc

Johnson & Johnson

Syneron Medical Ltd

Genesis Biosystems Inc

Allergan Inc

others

Cosmetic Surgery Market Segmentation:

global cosmetic surgery market has been segmented into

surgical procedures

non-surgical procedures

Based on the surgical procedures, the cosmetic surgery market can be segmented into

lipoplasty

cosmetic ear surgery

gynecomastia treatment

cosmetic eyelid surgery

abdominoplasty

breast augmentation

breast reduction

breast lift

Breast augmentation and lipoplasty are at present, the most popular surgeries.

Based on the non-surgical procedures, the cosmetic surgery market segmented into

laser therapy of leg veins

laser hair removal

cosmetic injectables sclerotherapy

skin rejuvenation

Cosmetic injectables can retain its lead during the forecast period. The segment can further be sub-segmented into

calcium hydroxyapatite

botulinum toxin type A

hyaluronic acid

poly-l-lactic acid

collagen

Skin rejuvenation segment includes

intense pulsed light laser treatment

Fraxel

chemical peel

noninvasive tightening

dermabrasion

Cosmetic Surgery Market Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the cosmetic surgery market spans across

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East

Africa

