Denim Market 2019 Global Leading Players Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Global Denim Market is predicted to gain better growth in coming years 2019 to 2024. This Denim market report provides extensive analysis of top-vendors, regional development, progressive trends, and countless growth statistics of Denim industry. Additionally, emerging opportunities and revenue forecast (2019-2024) allows easy decision-making for all readers worldwide.

Denim industry has low technology barrier and is labor intensive industry. Currently, there are many producing companies in the world denim industry. The main market players are Canatiba, Vicunha, Isko, Arvind and Aarvee. The production of denim will increase to 6990.2 meters in 2016 from 5423.0 meters in 2011 with average growth rate of 5.21%. Global denim capacity utilization rate remained at around 79.78% in 2015.

Denim has three types, which include light denim, medium denim and heavy denim. And each type has specific characteristic relatively. With fashion effect of denim, the downstream application industries will need more denim fabrics. So, denim has a huge market potential in the future. Manufacturers engaged in the industry are trying to produce popular and good visual effect denim through improving technology.

According to this study, over the next five years the Denim market will register a 3.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 15400 million by 2024, from US$ 12700 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Denim business, shared in Chapter 3.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Canatiba

Vicunha

Isko

Arvind

Aarvee

Nandan Denim Ltd

Weiqiao Textile

Sudarshan Jeans

Black Peony

Orta Anadolu

Jindal Worldwide

Etco Denim

Raymond UCO

Bhaskar Industries

Sangam

Oswal Denims

Suryalakshmi

Shasha Denims Limited

Xinlan Group

ÇALIK DENIM

Segmentation by product type:

Light Denim

Medium Denim

Heavy Denim

Segmentation by application:

Jeans

Shirt

Jacket

Others

This report also splits the market by region:

• Americas

• United States

• Canada

• Mexico

• Brazil

• APAC

• China

• Japan

• …….

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Denim consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Denim market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Denim manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Denim with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Denim submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

