Enterprise Asset Management Market Technological Advancement, Growth Opportunities and Trends by Manufacturers | ABB Ltd, CGI Group, Dude Solutions, eMaint, International Business Machines Corporation, IFS, Infor, Oracle Corporation, Ramco Systems

Enterprise Asset Management Global Market Report 2019-2023

The cloud deployment type is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Cloud-based services are provided directly through the cloud-deployed network connectivity. They help in reducing the overall costs, while also providing highly flexible and scalable access to solutions. Companies are deploying solutions on-cloud to improve the centralization, mobility, collaboration of data, and reduction of data loss during the transit. Security remains to be a critical issue, which restricts its adoption; however, this issue is gradually being eradicated through rigorous security tests, conducted to the highest standards by third parties. Due to these advantages, most vendors are switching from on-premises deployment type to the Software as a Service (SaaS)-based software.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: ABB Ltd?, CGI Group, Inc.?, Dude Solutions, Inc.?, eMaint?, International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation?, IFS, Infor?, Oracle Corporation?, Ramco Systems?, SAP, Schneider Electric, Vesta Partners

Product Type Segmentation

Linear Assets

Non-Linear Assets

Field Service Management (FSM)

Assets Maintenance, Repair, and Operations (MRO)

Industry Segmentation

Government

Oil and Gas

Healthcare

Transportation and Logistics

Manufacturing

Table of Content:

Section 1 Enterprise Asset Management Product Definition

Section 2 Global Enterprise Asset Management Market Manufacturer Share and Market Overview

Section 3 Manufacturer Enterprise Asset Management Business Introduction

Section 4 Global Enterprise Asset Management Market Segmentation (Region Level)

Section 5 Global Enterprise Asset Management Market Segmentation (Product Type Level)

Section 6 Global Enterprise Asset Management Market Segmentation (Industry Level)

Section 7 Global Enterprise Asset Management Market Segmentation (Channel Level)

Section 8 Enterprise Asset Management Market Forecast 2018-2023

Section 9 Enterprise Asset Management Segmentation Product Type

Section 10 Enterprise Asset Management Segmentation Industry

Section 11 Enterprise Asset Management Cost of Production Analysis

