Food Processor Market by Product, End User, Marketing Channels & Forecast To 2023

Market Overview and Growth Factors:

Food processor is the electric appliance which is used for slicing, shredding, mincing, chopping, pureeing and processing at high speed. Some food processors are similar to blenders however blenders with interchangeable blades and disks rather than a fixed blade are becoming popular among consumers. Generally very small amount of liquid is required in the operation of the food processor, unlike a blender, which requires a certain amount of liquid for the particles to move around the blade. Among various types of food processor coffee grinders, bread machine and electric pressure cooking are in high demand due to its increasing application in restaurants, bakery and home.

Globally the food processor market is mainly driven by increasing demand of processed food especially in high populated countries like China and India. Changing lifestyle and developing food processing technologies is supporting the market growth. Rising application of food processor in urban areas has creating huge demand for small and medium sized food processor across globe. Expansion of organized retail has boosted sales of food processor from last few years. Growing awareness about food processor and its application in dairy and meat processing is reflecting on increasing sales of food processors across the globe.

These factors will play a key role in the growth of food processor market at the CAGR of 5.2% during 2016-2022.

Receive a Free Sample [email protected] https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2511

Key Players:

The key players profiled in the food processor market are as:

GEA Group (Germany)

Anko Food Machine Co. Ltd (Taiwan)

KRONES AG (Germany), Thurne (U.K.)

Shanghai Shininess Industrial Co. Ltd., (China)

Buhler AG (Switzerland)

Unified Brands (U.S.)

Key Findings:

Food processor application in meat/poultry processor is growing at higher rate in North America

Top five exporters of food processor are Singapore, China, Australia, U.S. and Germany

Segments:

Food processor has been segmented on the basis of type which comprises full sized food processor, slicer/choppers, grinder, blender, hand operated, mini food processor and others

Food processor has been segmented on the basis of technology which batch bowl, continuous feed, bowl and continuous feed, buffalo choppers and other

Food processor has been segmented on the basis of application which comprises dairy processing, meat/poultry processing, beverage processing, bakery, fruit and vegetable processing and others

Access Complete Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/food-processor-market-2511

Regional Analysis:

The global food processor market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (ROW). Among these Asia pacific region has the major market share followed by North America. Increase in technology and application of food processor by RTE (Ready to Eat) food product manufacturers is driving the growth of various types of food processor in Asia Pacific region. Increased used of food processor in U.S. and Canada is fueling the food processor market in North America region. Australia, Singapore, U.S., Germany and U.K. are the major importers of food processor in the world.