Global 2,6-Xylidine Sales Market Report 2018,

In this report, the Global 2,6-Xylidine Sales, market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global 2,6-Xylidine Sales, market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global 2,6-Xylidine market status and forecast, categorizes the global 2,6-Xylidine market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).

New report published by QY Research which offers insights on the global 2,6-Xylidine market. The 2,6-Xylidine market has been experiencing steady growth graph since past years. During the 2017-2025 timeline, the global market for 2,6-Xylidine is expected to reflect a 1.5x increase in the revenue growth. In 2017 the global 2,6-Xylidine market was valued at US$ 59 Mn and by the end of the assessment year (2025), it is estimated to touch a value more than US$ 89 Mn growing at a value CAGR of 5.4% throughout the period of forecast.

Applications of 2,6-Xylidine are anticipated to create new business segments in the market. 2,6-Xylidine is in use for a broad range of Metalaxyl products such as benzenoid fungicide, spray fungicide & others. The companies are focusing on launching products that are launched in few regions. There lies a great opportunity since only a few companies are into this business due to introductory stage of this product market. 2,6-Xylidine application is developed towards a more active mode.

North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, APEJ, Japan and MEA are the seven regions that are included in this report. China is the dominant market in the global 1, 2-Propanediol market in terms of value. The China1, 2-Propanediol market was estimated to be valued at US$ 19.35 Mn in 2017 and is expected to expand at a value CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to expand at a robust rate of 4.8% in terms of revenue over the forecast period due to the steadily increasing production capacity for benzenoid fungicide products in this region.

Manufacturers are exploring the potential of 2,6-Xylidine in Ofurace. Application of 2,6-Xylidine in Oomycetes are gaining traction in the recent years. Recently, manufacturers have started using 2,6-Xylidine in the Furalaxyl area. Further, there are also potential uses except the areas of Systemic fungicide.

The major players covered in this report

BASF

Deepak Nitrite Ltd

WUQIAO DAPENG PHARMCHEM

Jiangsu Baoling Chemical

Fusheng Holding Group

Laohekou Lianyi Chemical

…

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

2,6-Xylidine 99.0%

2,6-Xylidine 99.5%

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including

Metalaxyl

Ofurace

Furalaxyl

Lidocaine

Hydrochloride

