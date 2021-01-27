Global 3d Laser Scanners Market is Expected to reach $5.46 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 10.1% – Nikon Metrology NV, Hexagon AB, Rapid3D, Topcon, Perceptron, Kreon Technologies
Global 3d Laser Scanners market is expected to grow from $2.30 billion in 2017 to reach $5.46 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 10.1%. The rising level of eminent control and check up standards offered by 3D laser scanners, major deployment of 3D laser scanners in different industries and the boosting market for 3D printers across the globe are the factors responsible to attribute the market growth. However, growing price of 3D laser scanners in the market is hampering the growth.
3D scanners produce lasers to compute and capture size and shape of free form to generate accurate “cloud points which are then predicted by specialized software on computer for further probe or study. This is suited for probing of contoured surface and complex geometries which require accurate data for study, development, and various other respective purposes.
Based on services, Quality control is an integral part of production process as it leads to the production to run smooth and without incurring any extra cost. Depending on geography, North America is a promising region in the 3D scanning market. The growth in the region is predominantly driven by the United States. The early adoption of new technology and presence of U.S. based companies have facilitated the exploration of newer applications of the technologies.
Some of the key players in global specialty oilfield chemicals the market includes Nikon Metrology NV, Hexagon AB, Rapid3D Ltd., Topcon Corporation, Perceptron, Inc., Kreon Technologies, 3D Digital Corporation, Nextengine, Inc., Dewalt Corporation, ShapegrABBer Inc., Wenzel America, Ltd., Riegl Laser Measurement Systems GmbH, Faro Technologies, Inc., Trimble Inc., Basis Software, Inc, Proto3000 Inc., Laser Design, ShapeGrabber Inc., JoeScan, Laser Scanning, Creaform, Wenzel America, Ltd., Dewalt Corporation and Carl Zeiss Optotechnik GmbH.
Types Covered:
-Structured Light 3D Scanners
-Laser 3D Scanners
-Optical scanners
Ranges Covered:
-Long range scanners
-Short range scanner
-Medium range scanners
Products Covered:
-Automated & CMM Based
-Portable CMM Based
-Desktop & Stationary
-Tripod Mounted
-Fixed CMM Base
Services Covered:
-Virtual Simulation
-Face body scanning
-Rapid prototyping
-Quality inspection
-Reverse engineering
-Other Services
Offerings Covered:
-After-Sales Services
-Hardware & Software
