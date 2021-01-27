Global Office Chairs Market 2019 Top Players Analysis and Forecast to 2024

The Global Office Chairs Market Growth 2019-2024 Report added by DecisionDatabases.com gives an in depth industry analysis of the market. It covers the costing, sales, revenue details and forecasts.

An office chair, or desk chair, is a type of chair that is designed for use at a desk in an office. Office chairs often have adjustable seats, armrests, backs, back supports, and heights to prevent repetitive stress injury and back pain associated with sitting for long periods.

Favorable government policies and rising foreign direct investments have increased the number of MNCs in the country and also boosted the entry of foreign players. This has led to a rise in the number of offices as well as the demand for office chairs worldwide. Also, the growing number of companies in the technology, media, telecom, retail, financial, and transport sectors in 2015 has increased the demand of office chairs. Therefore, the growing demand for office space will be favorable for the growth of the office chairs market.

According to this study, over the next five years the Office Chairs market will register a 5.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 13100 million by 2024, from US$ 9280 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Office Chairs business, shared in Chapter 3.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Steelcase

Herman Miller

Haworth

HNI Group

Okamura Corporation

Kimball Office

AURORA

TopStar

Bristol

True Innovations

Nowy Styl

SUNON GROUP

Knoll

UE Furniture

Quama Group

UB Office Systems

Kinnarps Holding

King Hong Industrial

KI

Global Group

Teknion

Kokuyo

Segmentation by product type:

Leather Office Chair

PU Office Chair

Cloth Office Chair

Plastic Office Chair

Mesh Cloth Office Chair

Others

Segmentation by application:

Enterprise Procurement

Government Procurement

School Procurement

Individual Procurement

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

………

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Office Chairs consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Office Chairs market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Office Chairs manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Office Chairs with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Office Chairs submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

