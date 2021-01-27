Handheld 3D Laser Scanner Market Prospects Outlook 2017-2026 and Top Key Players – Trimble, 3D Digital, Faro, Creaform (AMETEK), Teledyne Optech, Topcon, Z+F GmbH, Maptek, Kreon

Handheld 3D Laser Scanner is accounted for $2.30 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $6.13 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period. The rising level of eminent control, and check up standards are the key driving factors for the market growth. However, growing price is hindering the market growth.

Handheld 3D Laser Scanner is the process of analyzing a real-world object or environment to collect data on its shape and possibly its appearance (e.g. colour). The collected data can then be used to construct digital 3D models.A 3D scanner can be based on many different technologies, each with its own limitations, advantages and costs. Many limitations in the kind of objects that can be digitised are still present.

Major Key Players of the Handheld 3D Laser Scanner Market are:

Trimble, 3D Digital, Faro, Creaform (AMETEK), Teledyne Optech, Topcon, Z+F GmbH, Maptek, Kreon Technologies, Shapegrabber, Hexagon (Leica), Surphaser, Riegl and Carl Zeiss.

Based on Product, Tripod is estimated to have a lucrative growth as it is used to stabilize and elevate a camera, a flash unit, or other photographic equipment. All photographic tripods have three legs and a mounting head to couple with a camera. The mounting head usually includes a thumbscrew that mates to a female threaded receptacle on the camera, as well as a mechanism to be able to rotate and tilt the camera when it is mounted on the tripod. Tripod legs are usually made to telescope, in order to save space when not in use. Tripods are usually made from aluminum, carbon fiber, steel, wood or plastic.

By Geography, North America is expected to have considerable demand growth during the forecast period. The growth in the region is predominantly driven by the United States. The early adoption of new technology and presence of U.S. based companies have facilitated the exploration of newer applications of the technologies.

Types Covered:

– Structured Light 3D Scanners

– Laser 3D Scanners

– Optical scanners

Products Covered:

– Fixed CMM Based

– Portable CMM Based

– Tripod Mounted

– Desktop

Applications Covered:

– Quality Control & Inspection

– Reverse Engineering

– Virtual Simulation

– Other Applications

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Handheld 3D Laser Scanner consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Handheld 3D Laser Scanner market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Handheld 3D Laser Scanner manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Handheld 3D Laser Scanner with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Handheld 3D Laser Scanner Market Size

2.2 Handheld 3D Laser Scanner Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Handheld 3D Laser Scanner Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Handheld 3D Laser Scanner Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Handheld 3D Laser Scanner Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Handheld 3D Laser Scanner Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Handheld 3D Laser Scanner Sales by Product

4.2 Global Handheld 3D Laser Scanner Revenue by Product

4.3 Handheld 3D Laser Scanner Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Handheld 3D Laser Scanner Breakdown Data by End User

In the end, Handheld 3D Laser Scanner industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

