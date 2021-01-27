Intelligent Motor Control Center Market Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2019-2026 | Siemens, Emersion Electric Company, Larsen & Toubro, Eaton, Togami Electric, ABB, Hyosung, Schneider Electric,

According to Publisher, the Global Intelligent Motor Control Center Market is accounted for $1.39 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $3.74 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors influencing the market growth include rising level of industrial automation, wide range of benefits offered by Intelligent MCCs over traditional MCCs and augmented focus on developing a well-organized manufacturing/production processes. However, costlier product implementation owing to hidden costs in equipment installation is restraining the market growth.

Intelligent Motor Control Systems (MCC’s) is a mixture of new communication capabilities of incorporated structural design with intelligent motor control devices which help to design solitary solution which helps to manage, defend assets and communicate.

Get PDF sample copy:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/SMRC00019347



Companies Covered in this Report are:

Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Emersion Electric Company, Larsen & Toubro Limited, Eaton Corporation, Togami Electric, ABB Limited, Hyosung Corporation, Rockwell Automation Inc, General Electric Co., Pima Controls, Fuji Electric, WEG S.A., Mitsubishi Electric, Gemco Controls, Allis Electric, Vidhyut Control India and Technical Control Systems Limited.

Based on End User, Water & wastewater has significant growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to growing urbanization and pressure on efficient use of existing water resources. By Geography, North America is expected to grow at the significant market share over the forecast period in light of growing adoption of mechanization control systems in manufacturing sectors of the U.S. and Canada.

Operating Voltages Covered:

– Medium-voltage Intelligent MCCs

– Low-voltage Intelligent MCCs

– High-voltage Intelligent MCCs

Key Components Covered:

– Starters & Over Load Relays

– Contactor Relays

– Solid state components

– Variable frequency drives

– Soft Starters

– Visualization Systems

– Network Components

– Software

– Other Key Components

Sales Channels Covered:

– Distribution Channel

– Direct Channel

Standards Covered:

– National Electrical Manufactures Association (NEMA)

– Electro-Technical Commission (IEC)

– Other Standards

End Users Covered:

– Pulp and Paper

– Chemicals/Petrochemicals

– Oil and Gas

– Mining and Metals

– Automotive, Ship Building & Transport

– Power Generation

– Pharmaceutical

– Semiconductor/Electronic Manufacturing

– Food and Beverage

– Other End Users

Regions Covered:

– North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

– South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

– Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

To Purchase This report details at:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/SMRC00019347

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers.

The market research industry has changed in last decade. As corporate focus has shifted to niche markets and emerging countries, a number of publishers have stepped in to fulfil these information needs. We have experienced and trained staff that helps you navigate different options and lets you choose best research solution at most effective cost.

Contact Us:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Organization: Premium Market Insights

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1-646-491-9876