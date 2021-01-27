Intermodal Freight Transportation Market Share, Growth by Top Company, Region, Applications, Drivers, Trends and Forecast to 2027

The intermodal freight transportation is a vital aspect of the freight management system, which involves using of multiple modes for moving the shipment to the destination. Growing trade practices across the globe and resulting container traffic have created the need for an efficient intermodal freight transportation system. Integration of newer technologies and optimized software solutions by leading companies is sighted to be contributing significantly to the market growth.

The global intermodal freight transportation market is anticipated to grow rapidly in the forecast period on account of an increasing need for a reliable and efficient transportation system. Also, the adoption of cloud solutions and intermodal dispatch solutions is further expected to fuel market growth. However, poor infrastructure may hamper the growth of the intermodal freight transportation market during the forecast period. On the other hand, the shifting focus of shippers towards Geospatial Intermodal Freight Transportation (GIFT) is likely to showcase growth opportunities for the market players over the coming years.

Some Of The Leading Players In Global Market:

1.Cognizant

2.Deutsche Post AG

3.GE Transportation (Wabtec Corporation)

4.HighJump Software Inc.

5.IBM Corporation

6.Motorola Solutions, Inc.

7.Profit Tools, Inc.

8.SAP SE

9.The Descartes Systems Group Inc.

10.WiseTech Global

The “Global Intermodal Freight Transportation Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of intermodal freight transportation market with detailed market segmentation by component, mode, industry vertical, and geography. The global intermodal freight transportation market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading intermodal freight transportation market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global intermodal freight transportation market is segmented on the basis of component, mode, and industry vertical. Based on component, the market is segmented as solution and services. On the basis of the mode, the market is segmented as truck-rail, truck-air, truck-water, and others. The market on the basis of the industry vertical is classified as aerospace & defense, oil & gas, construction, chemicals, energy & mining, pharmaceuticals & healthcare, consumer and retail, industrial & manufacturing, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global intermodal freight transportation market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The intermodal freight transportation market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region. The report analyzes factors affecting intermodal freight transportation market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the intermodal freight transportation market in these regions.

