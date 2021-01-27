Methane Market Business Development Strategies 2017-2026 by Major Key Players – BP , Oil And Natural Gas Corporation, IGas Energy, Black Diamond Energy , China National Petroleum

Methane Market is accounted for $88.55 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $151.27 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors boosting the market are extensively used in manufacturing fuel, growing electricity production owing to the increasing demand for power and the increasing use of transportation vehicles are driving the market. However, the difficulty in storage and transportation, and its explosive nature hampers the market growth of Methane market.

Methane is a chemical compound with the chemical formula CH4 (one atom of carbon and four atoms of hydrogen). It is a group-14 hydride and the simplest alkane, and is the main constituent of natural gas. The relative abundance of methane on Earth makes it an attractive fuel, although capturing and storing it poses challenges due to its gaseous state under normal conditions for temperature and pressure.

Major Key Players of the Methane Market are:

BP PLC, Oil And Natural Gas Corporation, IGas Energy, Black Diamond Energy , China National Petroleum Corporation, Senex Energy Limited, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Occidental Petroleum, China National Offshore Oil Company, Dart Energy Corporation, TLOU Energy Ltd, Metgasco Ltd., Bow Energy and G3 Exploration.

Based on Application, Fuel segment is expected to grow during the forecast period as these materials are made to react with other substances so that it releases energy as heat energy or to be used for work. The concept was originally applied solely to those materials capable of releasing chemical energy but has since also been applied to other sources of heat energy such as nuclear energy.

By Geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit considerable growth due to growing industrialization which has led to the growth in the number of industries and the increased usage of methane as feedstock. Additionally, it is also used in the rapidly growing automotive industries as fuel.

Sources Covered:

– Synthetic

– Natural

Types Covered:

– Gasification

– Fermentation

Applications Covered:

– Fuel

– Natural Gas

– Chemical Feedstock

– Liquified Natural Gas

– Liquid-Methane Rocket Fuel

– Power Generation

– Residential

– Other Applications

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Methane consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Methane market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Methane manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Methane with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Methane Market Size

2.2 Methane Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Methane Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Methane Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Methane Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Methane Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Methane Sales by Product

4.2 Global Methane Revenue by Product

4.3 Methane Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Methane Breakdown Data by End User

