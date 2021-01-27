Nuclear Medicine Market Largest Application Share and Forecast Analysis 2022 | Mallinckrodt, General Electric Co. (healthcare division), Medtronic, Bayer AG, Cardinal Health

The report on “Nuclear Medicine Market” will help Major Players and the new entrants to understand scrutinize the market in detail. This information will encourage the Major Players to decide their business strategy and achieve proposed business aims.

Radiopharmaceuticals are pharmaceutical formulations comprising radioactive isotopes that are used in diagnosis and therapeutics. They are simple and small substances that contain a radioactive substance that is used in the treatment of cancer and cardiac & neurological disorders. The conventional chemotherapy methods are being replaced by more convenient therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals for oncology and cancer treatment, which opens up new avenues in the radiopharmaceuticals market. Moreover, it not only helps physicians during diagnosis, but also works as a convenient and safer alternative for patients as compared to X-Rays and other external radiation imaging devices. Radiopharmaceuticals, also known as nuclear medicines, are used in applications such as lymphoma and bone metastasis. F-18, Tc-99, Ga-67, and I-123 are some of the nuclear medicines used in diagnostic procedures, while I-131, Ir-192, Y-90, I-125, Lu-177, and Ra-223 are used in therapeutics procedures.

The world radiopharmaceuticals market is expected to generate a revenue of $8,207.5 million by 2022, the market is currently in its growth stage driven by increasing number of cancer cases and rising awareness about nuclear medicine. Convenience of the treatment with minimally invasive techniques attracts more patients towards radiopharmaceuticals mode of treatment as compared to chemotherapy.

Mallinckrodt plc., General Electric Co. (healthcare division), Medtronic, Inc., Bayer AG, Cardinal Health, Inc., Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc., and IBA Group

