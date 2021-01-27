Octylphenol Ethoxylate Market Major Industry Participants, Global Analysis, Size, Share, Forecast to 2023

Octylphenol Ethoxylates Market Overview

Octylphenol ethoxylates Market are group of surfactants that are stable under ordinary conditions. It is highly used in various industries such as textiles, agriculture, pulp & paper, pharmaceutical, oilfield, personal care, paint & coatings, plastics. Additionally, the growing plastic and paint & coating industry is a key factor to drive the octylphenol ethoxylate market. Based on region, market share of octylphenol ethoxylate is high in Asia Pacific due to huge utilization in growing industry such as plastic, agriculture, and paint & coatings. It is also expected to increase at a higher growth rate as compared to other regions such as North America, Europe, Latin America and Middle East.

Octylphenol ethoxylates can be artificially obtained by its industrial source during disposal of products containing them. There are no natural sources of octylphenol ethoxylate found in the environment. It is available as thick liquids, waxy solids, or even clear to yellowish liquid. The range to which they are soluble in water varies, but most are readily soluble in organic solvents such as soluble in methanol, xylene, slightly soluble in aliphatic hydrocarbons, and insoluble in kerosene.

Key players of the global octylphenol ethoxylate market are The Dow Chemical Company (US), Matangi Industries LLP (India), Rimpro India (India), Venus Ethoxyethers Pvt. Ltd (India), Huntsman International LLC (US), BASF SE (Germany), India Glycols Limited (India), Gujarat Chemicals (India), Jiahua Chemicals Inc (China), Anhui Sinograce Chemical Co., Ltd. (China), and others.

Octylphenol ethoxylates can also be used to produce octylphenol ether sulphates. Octylphenol ethoxylates are mainly used as emulsifiers for emulsion polymerization to produce polymers such as styrene-butadiene. Finishing agents cover leather and textiles with a thin polymer film to make the material more resistant to water, dust and light. They also impart a shiny appearance to the leather. Furthermore, in application of water-based paints, octylphenol ethoxylates are used as emulsifiers and dispersants, even though the emulsifying properties are more dominant than dispersants.

Moreover, pesticides are highly utilized in the agriculture industry, likewise the increasing consumption of pesticides will propel the demand of octylphenol ethoxylates. Increasing population in various region such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Middle East are additional drivers for the demand of octylphenol ethoxylates.

Octylphenol ethoxylates has also found its application in textile and leather auxiliaries such as hot melts, textile printing, leather finishing etc. In leather and textile auxiliaries, the octylphenol ethoxylates are used as emulsifiers in finishing agents, which are mainly applicable during the production of styrene-butadiene copolymers.

Asia Pacific is the biggest market of octylphenol ethoxylate due to its high utilization in paint & coating and plastic industry, especially in China followed by India. Growing demand for agriculture, pharmaceutical, plastic, paint & coatings, and other industries in China, India, Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea has made Asia Pacific the largest competitor in the global octylphenol ethoxylate market followed by North America owing to the increasing demand for this product.

In North America, octylphenol ethoxylate market is driven by industries namely personal care, paint & coatings, plastics etc. Additionally, the third largest market of octylphenol ethoxylate is Europe due to large utilization in textile, agriculture, pulp & paper, and pharmaceutical industries.

