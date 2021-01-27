Remittance Software Market 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Software (Web-based, and App based); Deployment Type (Cloud, and On-premise); & Application (Personal Remittance, Business Remittance, Public Services Remittance)

Global Remittance software Market is expected to grow from US$ 1279.64 Mn in 2017 to US$ 3323.41 Mn by 2025 at a CAGR of 12.7% during the forecast period.

Remittance software is a money transfer software which provides online transfer of money by the use of, online portal, money transfer app, and mobile phone apps. In addition to this, the entry of mobile based money transfer online players has put the remittance market dynamics into an interesting situation.

List Companies

1. Remit One Ltd.

2. Remit Anywhere

3. FinCode Ltd.

4. MTS

5. Girmiti Software Private Limited

6. Grey Systems

7. ControlBox Corp

8. NextGen Systems UK Limited

9. Fiserv, Inc.

10. Daemon Software.

The banking industry had already established their own remittance system but lack of availability of these banks or their networks in the remote areas of developing countries has left large scopes for improvement in the remittance services industry. As a result, there has been a marked rise in the awareness amongst the masses about the various available modes for money transfers. The market for remittance software is highly fragmented market with the top ten companies accounting for approximately 20% of the market share.

APAC is largest adopter of remittance software, followed by North America and South America region. This is attributable to growing numbers of migrants across border and increasing technological trends is anticipated to be the fastest growing region in terms of remittance software market.

Table of Content:

1 Introduction

2 Key Takeaways

3 Remittance Software Market Landscape

4 Remittance Software Market – Key Industry Dynamics

5 Remittance Software Market Analysis- Global

6 Remittance Software Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Deployment Model

7 Remittance Software Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 –Type

8 Remittance Software Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Organization Size

9 Remittance Software Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Application

10 Remittance Software Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Geographical Analysis

11 Industry Landscape

12 Competitive Landscape

13 Remittance Software Market, Key Company Profiles

14 Appendix

The report aims to provide an overview of global remittance software market with detailed market segmentation. Also, it analyzes the current remittance software market scenario and forecasts the market till 2025. The report covers market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the report analyzes the competitive scenario, geographic trends, and opportunities in the markets with respect to all geographic regions. The report also includes the detailed company profiles of the key players in the market along with their market strategies. The report also provides PEST analysis of all five regions along with the SWOT analysis for all company profiled in the report.

