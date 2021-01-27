Robotic Refueling System Market Growing with Significant by 2019-2027 Focusing on Leading Players – Fuelmatics, Gazprom Neft PJSC, Green Fueling, Husky Corporation, Mine Energy, Neste, Plug Power , RobotWorx, Rotec Engineering, Shaw Development

The Robotic Refueling System makes use of vision sensing and detection systems to guide nozzle to the automotive fuel tank. Rapidly growing automation trend across industry verticals is directing the demand for robotic refueling systems. Besides, these systems are gaining traction on account of an increased need for safety during fuel dispensation.

The robotic refueling system market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increased flexibility coupled with lower operating costs. Moreover, the demand for the system is further propelled on account of improved safety and security offered during robotic fuel dispensation. However, unfavorable regulations regarding data safety may hinder the growth of the robotic refueling system market during the forecast period. On the other hand, the growing automation trend is likely to offer lucrative opportunities for the key players of the robotic refueling system market in the coming years.

Key players profiled in the report include Fuelmatics AB, Gazprom Neft PJSC, Green Fueling, Inc., Husky Corporation, Mine Energy Solutions, Neste, Plug Power Inc., RobotWorx (SCOTT), Rotec Engineering B.V., Shaw Development LLC

The “Global Robotic Refueling System Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of robotic refueling system market with detailed market segmentation by component, fuel, industry vertical, and geography. The global robotic refueling system market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading robotic refueling system market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global robotic refueling system market is segmented on the basis of component, fuel, and industry vertical. Based on component, the market is segmented as hardware and software. On the basis of the fuel, the market is segmented as natural gas, gasoline, petrochemicals, and others. The market on the basis of the industry vertical is classified as marine, aerospace & defense, automotive, construction, oil and gas, warehouse and logistics, mining, and others.

Table of Content

1.INTRODUCTION

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. ROBOTIC REFUELING SYSTEM MARKET LANDSCAPE

5. ROBOTIC REFUELING SYSTEM MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

6. ROBOTIC REFUELING SYSTEM MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7. ROBOTIC REFUELING SYSTEM MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – COMPONENT

8. ROBOTIC REFUELING SYSTEM MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – FUEL

9. ROBOTIC REFUELING SYSTEM MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – INDUSTRY VERTICAL

10. ROBOTIC REFUELING SYSTEM MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

11. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

12. ROBOTIC REFUELING SYSTEM MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

12.1. FUELMATICS AB

12.2. GAZPROM NEFT PJSC

12.3. GREEN FUELING, INC.

12.4. HUSKY CORPORATION

12.5. MINE ENERGY SOLUTIONS

12.6. NESTE

12.7. PLUG POWER INC.

12.8. ROBOTWORX (SCOTT)

12.9. ROTEC ENGINEERING B.V.

12.10. SHAW DEVELOPMENT LLC

13. APPENDIX

