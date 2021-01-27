Self-Organizing Network Market Perceiving Robust Growth with Forecast Period 2019-2025 | Key Players: Cisco Systems, Qualcomm Technologies, Cellwize Wireless Technologies Pte Ltd., Nokia

Self-organizing network (SON) market is a mobile network software solution that engages with complex network operations to deliver enhanced network performance. In addition, self-organizing network also allows continuous monitoring of mobile network and other related services. The solution collects data from numerous network sources and use it for self-configuration, self-optimization, and self-healing features in network management. Self-organizing network (SON) mainly aim to lessen network operator’s efforts by facilitating automation in network management processes.

The major factors such as rapid adoption of open application programming interfaces (APIs), growing network complexity, high demand for wireless connectivity, and virtualization of mobile networks are propelling the growth of self-organizing network market. Moreover, the growth of 4G technology and adoption of 5G technology in the coming years are expected to generate significant opportunities for self-organizing network market to grow. However, vast capital investment for the deployment of self-organizing network solutions is expected to hinder the market growth.

Some of the key players influencing the self-organizing network market are Airspan Networks Inc., Comarch SA, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Cisco Systems, Inc., Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Cellwize Wireless Technologies Pte Ltd., Nokia, P.I. Works, Aricent Inc., and VIAVI Solutions Inc. among others

The “Global Self-Organizing Network Market Analysis to 2025″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the self-organizing network industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global self-organizing network market with detailed market segmentation by architecture, network infrastructure, network technology and geography. The global self-organizing network market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the self-organizing network market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global self-organizing network market based on architecture, network infrastructure, and network technology. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall Self-organizing network market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the market in these regions.

Fundamentals of Table of Contents

1. INTRODUCTION

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. SELF-ORGANIZING NETWORK MARKET LANDSCAPE

4. SELF-ORGANIZING NETWORK MARKET – KEY INDUSTRY DYNAMICS

5. SELF-ORGANIZING NETWORK MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

6. SELF-ORGANIZING NETWORK MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2025 – ARCHITECTURE

7. SELF-ORGANIZING NETWORK MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2025 – NETWORK INFRASTRUCTURE

8. SELF-ORGANIZING NETWORK MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2025 – NETWORK TECHNOLOGY

9. SELF-ORGANIZING NETWORK MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2025 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

10. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

11. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

12. SELF-ORGANIZING NETWORK MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

