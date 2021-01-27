Sewing Threads Market 2019 Global Leading Players Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Global Sewing Threads Market is predicted to gain better growth in coming years 2019 to 2024. This Sewing Threads market report provides extensive analysis of top-vendors, regional development, progressive trends, and countless growth statistics of Sewing Threads industry. Additionally, emerging opportunities and revenue forecast (2019-2024) allows easy decision-making for all readers worldwide.

Sewing threads is a type of threads used for sewing in textile end products. It is a special kind of yarns that are engineered and designed to pass through a sewing machine rapidly. They form efficient stitches without breaking or becoming distorted during the useful life of the product. The basic function of a thread is to deliver aesthetics and performance in stitches and seams.

Sewing threads is a small part of the global textile market; it is one of the essential materials to produce apparels, footwear, bedding and mattress, luggage and bags, etc. Apparels are the most area of the sewing threads end usage, which took about 50% of the total market in 2016.

China is the largest market of the sewing threads, while it took up about 38% of the global total sales market, followed by the South Asia, about 25%; and South East Asia took about 10% of the global total in 2016. At the same time, China, South Asia, South East Asia, and Mid-America, are the most important consumption market of the sewing threads. There is still some growth in the developing countries, and the market will keep increasing in the next five year, too.

According to this study, over the next five years the Sewing Threads market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Sewing Threads business, shared in Chapter 3.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Coats

A&E

Amann

Vardhman

Tamishna

KDS Thread

Modi Thread

Well Group

Durak

Onuki

Threads (India)

Hapete

Sing Long

Sarla Fibers

Simtex Group

HP Threads

IEM

Jovidasal

Huarui

Hoton Group

Huaxin

S.Derons

Forland

Ningbo MH

Segmentation by product type:

Natural (Cotton, Silk, Wool, etc.)

Synthetic (Rayon, Polyester, Nylon, etc.)

Segmentation by application:

Apparel

Footwear

Bedding and mattress

Luggage and bags

Others

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

………

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Sewing Threads consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Sewing Threads market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Sewing Threads manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Sewing Threads with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Sewing Threads submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

