Synthetic Paper Market Illuminated By New Report – Key Player Cosmo Films, Granwell Products, Jindal Poly Films Limited, PPG Industries and Toyobo

The synthetic paper market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as high demands for eco-friendly and energy efficient products coupled with the growth of the label industry. The growing popularity of blister packaging and folding cartons from the rapidly growing packaging industry further boost the growth of the synthetic paper market. However, fluctuating raw material prices are likely to hamper market growth. Nonetheless, growing concerns against deforestation and developments in printing and packaging technologies offer significant growth opportunities for the synthetic paper market and the key players involved.

The Insight Partners offers a latest published report on Synthetic Paper Market 2019 – Global Analysis and Forecasts 2027 will help Major Players and the new entrants to understand scrutinize the market in detail. This report focuses on the key global Synthetic Paper Industry Key Manufacturer, to describe, define and analyze the value, market share, trends, market demand, research, competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in the coming years.

The Key Players Profiled In The Market Include:

1. B and F Plastics, Inc.

2. Cosmo Films Ltd.

3. E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

4. Granwell Products, Inc.

5. Jindal Poly Films Limited

6. PPG Industries, Inc.

7. Sihl Inc.

8. TechNova Imaging Systems (P) Ltd

9. Toyobo Co., Ltd.

10. Transcendia, Inc.

Synthetic paper is manufactured using synthetic resin derived from petroleum. It has properties similar to those of any thermoplastic film and looks almost like a regular paper produced from wood pulp. It has become a popular printing medium for photo printing, posters, banners and indoor advertisements. Synthetic papers being water-proof and durable provide different functionalities in packaging and labeling applications for pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, food and beverage and other end-user industries.

The global synthetic paper market is segmented on the basis of product and application. By product, the market is segmented as BOPP, HDPE, PET and others. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as label and non-label.

The research thoroughly establishes critical market drivers, well-identified restraints, future opportunities, and ongoing trends of the market with essential statistics to provide precise data in terms of value and volume. The report focuses on the competitive landscape along with the SWOT analysis of some leading company profiles that have a significant impact on global market practices.

The global study on Synthetic Paper Market sums up area wise market distribution with respect to five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South & Central America covering the political, economic, social, and technological scenario for each region and its impact on the market. The report further breaks down the analysis for the major countries in these regions to provide a detailed picture of the market share and growth rate.

