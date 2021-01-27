System-on-Chip (SoC) Market 2019 | In-depth Analysis by Top Players Intel, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Qualcomm , Toshiba , and Infineon Technologies AG

The combination of various computer based components onto a single chip for being used in either smartphones, wearable devices, or any other electronic devices is a System-on-chip (SoC). A SoC includes integrated hardware as well as software and therefore requires less power, has better performance, and also consumes lesser space. A SoC is specially designed for meeting the standards of incorporating numerous electronic circuits onto a single integrated chip. Smaller sized SoC to be used in the military & aerospace electronics industry would be observed in the coming years for this market.

Rising demands for smart as well as power-efficient devices by the consumers and exponential adoptions of IoT by various industry verticals are expected to be one of the driving factors for the players in the System-on-Chip market. High initial costs of SoC coupled with higher maintenance costs of these systems is one factor that would hinder the future growth of the System-on-chip market. The rise in the construction of smart cities, and smart transportation is anticipated to provide large opportunities for the players operating in the System-on-Chip market.

Some of the key players influencing the market are Intel Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Qualcomm Incorporated, Toshiba Corporation, and Infineon Technologies AG. Also, ST Microelectronics N.V., Texas Instruments, Incorporated, Microchip Technology, Inc., Apple, Inc., and Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. are few other important players in the System-on-Chip market.

The “Global System-on-Chip (SoC) Market Analysis to 2025″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the System-on-Chip industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global System-on-Chip market with detailed market segmentation by type, end-user, and geography. The global System-on-Chip market is expected to witness steady growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players operating in the System-on-Chip market and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global System-on-Chip market based on type, and end-user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall System-on-Chip market with respect to four major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 15 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region for System-on-Chip market.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, Rest of the World after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the System-on-Chip market in these regions.

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

2 KEY TAKEAWAYS

3 SYSTEM-ON-CHIP MARKET LANDSCAPE

4 SYSTEM-ON-CHIP MARKET – KEY INDUSTRY DYNAMICS

5 SYSTEM-ON-CHIP MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

6 SYSTEM-ON-CHIP MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2025 – TYPE

7 SYSTEM-ON-CHIP MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2025 – END-USER

8 SYSTEM-ON-CHIP MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2025 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

9 INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

10 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

11 SYSTEM-ON-CHIP MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

