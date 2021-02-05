Active Protection System Market 2019: Technology, Future Trends, Top Key Players- Rafael Advanced Defense, KBM, Israel Military, Rheinmetall and more…

A new market study, titled “Global Active Protection System Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Active Protection System Market



This report studies the Active Protection System market, Active Protection Systems (APSs) are subsystems integrated into or installed on a combat vehicle to automatically acquire, track, and respond with hard or soft kill capabilities to a variety of threats, including rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs) and anti-tank guided missiles (ATGMs). APS technologies are not new, and several nations have already employed APS on the battlefield.

The proliferation of advanced RPGs and ATGMs is of concern to some defense officials and policymakers. These weapons—RPGs in particular—have been particularly popular with insurgents because they are readily available, relatively inexpensive, and require little training. There are 4 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.

Top Key Players Include

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.

KBM

Israel Military Industries

Rheinmetall AG

Raytheon Company

Artis

Soft Kill System

Hard Kill System

Air Defense

Ground Defense

North America

South America

Asia & Pacific

Europe

MEA (Middle East and Africa)

The key countries in each region are taken into consideration as well, such as United States, China, Japan, India, Korea, ASEAN, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, CIS, and Brazil etc.

