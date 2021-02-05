Airborne ISR Market to 2025 – L3 Technologies , BAE Systems , Northrop Grumman , Raytheon Company, Boeing, Rockwell Collins, Elbit Systems , SAAB AB and United Technologies

The military forces in developed countries, as well as developing nations across the globe, have integrated their air force, naval force and ground forces with ISR systems in order to enhance the country’s security. Airborne ISR market is a matured sector in the developed countries, especially in the US, Russia, China and India among others, are continuously upgrading their airborne ISR systems. This factor is fueling the airborne ISR market in the current scenario. The increasing procurement of unmanned aerial vehicles among the defense forces is another factor elevating the airborne ISR market year on year. Additionally, the major defense forces and UAV manufacturers are constantly working to enhance the ISR technologies in order to gather maximum information related to the area.

The innovations and developments in the field of UAVs and ISR systems is another driving force for global airborne ISR market. With the increasing interest from the defense forces in developing countries to procure UAVs and ISR systems. This factor possesses a prominent future for airborne ISR market on a global scenario.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, L3 Technologies Inc., BAE Systems Plc., Northrop Grumman Corporation, Raytheon Company, Boeing, Rockwell Collins, Elbit Systems Ltd., SAAB AB and United Technologies Corporation

Over the forecast period of 2019-2025, the Airborne ISR market is expected to experience a substantial growth rate. The report will highlight various factors such as drivers, futures trends and opportunities behind the growth rate. The report will also provide insights on how the market will behave during the forecast period, and its potential impact on market segments, sub-segments and industry verticals at short term, midterm and long term basis. The market numbers presented in the report, are also portrayed in the graphical format for developing better understanding and analyzing the market.

The Airborne ISR market size is derived primarily form the supply side (i.e. the market players operating in global Airborne ISR market) and therefore, revenue of all the prominent leading companies operating across the value chain are taken into consideration across regional, global and country level. Historical and current market information is collected from technical literature, paid databases, magazines, press releases, trade unions, company presentations, annual reports, and other information available in public domain. Additionally, the research team also refers various paid data sources such as Factiva, Hoovers, Bloomberg, and numerous other sources were also referred to derive company’s annual revenue, and other segment related financial information. Also, market forecasting and key industry trends information such as growth prospects, market composition, market dynamics, and segmentation confirmation is obtained from primary interviews with market participants including industry experts, regional managers, CEOs, market professional with substantial industry experienced.

