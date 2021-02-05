Automotive Seats Market: Industry Outlook, Size & Forecast 2016-2022

The Automotive seats market is expected to grow in the near future owing to the increasing demand and production of automobiles, increasing demand of comfort, rising trends of high value seats and concerns of safety among the automobile drivers. Thus, the OEMs and aftermarkets are focusing on producing comfortable seats without compromising on safety. The growth can also be attributed to the increasing demand of heated seats which provide better comfort and tend to reduce the muscular stress of the automobile drivers in addition to the demand for light-weight seats which reduces the automobile’s fuel usage. The increasing standard of living of the people is also one of the factors contributing to the increasing demand and thus the growth of this market.

End-user/Technology

The end-users of automotive seatsare the automotive vehicle end-users i.e. OEM and aftermarket. OEMs are the Original Equipment manufacturers who manufacture the seats to match the seat specifications of a particular car’s make and model. Whereas the aftermarkets are the third party manufacturers who manufacture the seats in high volume to fit the seat specifications of more than a one vehicle, and not just one car’s make and model.

The technology used in automotive seats can be differentiated by the type of seats as Powered seats, Heated seats and Standard seats. The demand for heated seats is on an increase and is expected to keep on increasing in the near future due to the end customers’ preference for safe and comfortable drive.

Market Dynamics

The market dynamics of the automotive seats is changing because of the shift of the consumers towards safety and comfort in driving. Automotive seats market has presence of well-established as well as small-scale vendors. The well-established vendors often take help of Research and Development to maintain their position in the market. They also keep an eye on the technology advances and government regulations so as to compete with their competitors.

Market Segmentation

The market is segmented mainly in terms of the application and geography.

By application, the market is segmented into:

Passenger cars

Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs)

Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles (M&HCVs)

Because of the increasing standard of living of the people and purchasing power of the people, the demand for passenger cars is increasing and hence the passenger cars segment dominates the automotive seats market.

By geography, the market is segmented into:

America

APAC

EMEA



Regional/Geographic Analysis

The highest growth in the market is seen in the APAC region. This growth is attributed to the increasing standard of living and purchasing power of the people. The preference for SUVs, sedans, etc. in the passenger cars segment has propelled this growth and is expected to do so in the near future

Opportunities

The market has several opportunities with regard to development of technologies for providing comfortable seats without losing focus on safety of the driver. The preference for light-weight and heated seats invites further research and development so as to meet the customer expectations and increasing demands in the market.

Key Players

Some of the major players in the market include:

Faurecia

RECARO Automotive

TS Tech

Lear

Gentherm

The other major players include Brose, Cobra Seats, TOYOTA BOSHOKU, GRAMMER, AntolinIrausa, and Magna International.

