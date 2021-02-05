Automotive TPMS Market Size, Status, Top Players, Trends and Forecast to 2022

Automotive TPMS provides real-time information of the tire pressure to the consumers by monitoring the tire pressure. TPMS also provides information about the underinflated tyres to the drive. Through this it adds to the safety of the consumer as it provides for real-time information and more number of automotive manufacturing are shifting their focus to direct TPMS.

Market Dynamics

Tire blowouts while driving are cause for some accidents and human fatality. This happens due to underinflated or overinflated tyres. The demand for safety in automobiles has forced government to implement regulations such as TPMS across nations. The advanced safety system is demanded by the consumers in the light of high number of accidents due to tyre failure.The proper tyre inflations also aids in the fuel efficiency.At the same time there are some functional errors with TPMS, which tends to deter faith in the system. Also the awareness among the consumer of such systems are low which also inhibits the growth. However, the growing safety concern among the consumer will lead to tremendous growth in this market.

Market Segmentation

The global automotive TPMS market is segmented in to type, end user usage, vehicle type and geography.It is segmented by technology into Direct TPMS and Indirect TPMS. The direct TPMS uses pressure monitor sensors and is able to provide real time information on the tire pressure. This improves the safety of the users and it also provides for ease of use. Indirect TPMS does not use pressure sensors instead it measures the air pressure by monitoring the rotational speed of the wheel along with other signals. It is segmented by vehicle type in to Small Car, Mid-size Car, Large Car, Sports or SUV and Light Commercial Vehicles. It is segmented by end user usage in to OEM and Aftermarket

Regional/Geographic Analysis

There is a stable demand for TPMS in developed nations. And developing and emerging markets such as India and China will expect to see increase in the demand for TPMS system due to rising concern and rising demand. Also the government’s intervention and regulation influence the market in a positive manner.

Key Players

The key players in the global automotive TPMS market are Sensata Technologies, Continental, Pacific Industrial, ALLIGATOR Ventilfabrik,HufHulsbeck&Furst, Schrader Electronics, ZF Friedrichshafen, Denso, Advantage PressurePro Enterprises, Alps Electric Co. Ltd, Bartec, Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems, Delphi Automotive, Dill Air Control Products, Freescale Semiconductor, Doran Manufacturing LLC, Takata, Hella, Omron, Valeo and Valor TPMS.

