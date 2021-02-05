Blockchain in Insurance Market Professional Survey report 2027 by Key Players – Algorithmix, Amazon Web Services, Applied Blockchain, Cambridge Blockchain, Digital Asset Holdings, Earthport PLC., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation

The insurance industry witnesses various obstacles & bottlenecks in their processes; blockchain helps in providing transparency, accountability, and enhanced security for saving money & time. Blockchain or the distributed ledger technology has progressively served the financial services industry for transforming data security. There is an increasing need for streamlining the processes and for meeting the demand by the insurance industry. This has majorly driven the blockchain in the insurance market. Further, factors including the rising number of fraudulent claims of insurance and increasing need for efficient & secured systems have supplemented the demand for blockchain in the insurance industry. However, the lack of universal standards is impeding the growth of the market to a considerable extent. The proliferation of IoT is anticipated to create growth opportunities for the blockchain in the insurance market.

The “Global Blockchain in Insurance Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the blockchain in insurance industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global blockchain in insurance market with detailed market segmentation by application, organization size, and geography. The global blockchain in insurance market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the blockchain in insurance market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the blockchain in insurance industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global blockchain in insurance market based on by application and organization size. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall blockchain in insurance market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting blockchain in insurance market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis. Further, the report also includes ecosystem analysis for the blockchain in insurance market.

Also, key market players influencing the blockchain in insurance market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products, and services offered, financial information for the last 3 years, a key development in the past five years. Some of the key players influencing the blockchain in insurance market include Algorithmix, Amazon Web Services, Applied Blockchain, Cambridge Blockchain, Digital Asset Holdings, Earthport PLC., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, and Sap SE among others.

