Customer Self-Service Software Market Future Scope, Demands and Projected Industry Growths to 2025

Customer Self-Service Software Market to reach USD 18.14 billion by 2025.Customer Self-Service Software Market is valued approximately USD 5.2 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 16.9% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The growing need of businesses to enhance their customer experience is the major factor which is driving the growth in the Global Customer Self-Service Software Market. The growing acceptance of customer self-service software solutions by consumers to improve satisfaction level and loyalty is also boosting the growth. Additionally, the increasing presence of a huge number of customer touch points is expected to escalate the growth in the near future. Organizations are focusing to know the behavior of their customers to improve their services.

Besides this, rising implementation of automated software solution by large number of small and medium-sized businesses across the world is likely to fuel the growth of the market. Furthermore, the incorporation of customer self-service software with big data, artificial intelligence, and business intelligence is estimated to create lucrative opportunities for the global market in the coming future. However, increasing adoption of customer self-service solution may result in reduced engagement and personal interaction of companies with their consumers, which is expected to slow down the market growth over the forecast period. In addition, the slow adoption rate of customer self-service tool in some of the regions and lack of consciousness among organizations about its advantages is likely to restrict the market growth.

The regional analysis of Customer Self-Service Software Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. In region such as Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa, rise in usage of passenger vehicles set the growth in Customer Self-Service Software Market over the forecasted period 2018-2025. Asia-Pacific is estimated to hold a prominent share of the Customer Self-Service Software market. Developing countries, such as India and China, are significant players boosting the demand for the Customer Self-Service Software Market. Europe, North America and the Middle East and Africa are continuously witnessing infrastructural growth which fueling the demand of Customer Self-Service Software Market over the coming years. Asia Pacific region is contributing towards the growth of global Customer Self-Service Software Market and anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The objective of the study is to define market size of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Solution

Web Self-Service

Mobile self-service

Intelligent virtual assistants

Social media & community self-service

Email management

IVR & ITR

Others

By Service

Professional Services

Managed services

By Vertical

BFSI

Manufacturing

Retail & e-commerce

Education

Media & entertainment

It & telecommunication

Healthcare & life sciences

Transportation & logistics

Utilities

Others

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

The leading Market players mainly include-

• Microsoft Corporation

• Nuance Communications, Inc.

• Oracle Corporation

• SAP SE

• Salesforce.Com, Inc.

• Aspect Software, Inc.

• Avaya, Inc.

• BMC Software, Inc.

• Verint Systems, Inc.

• Zendesk, Inc.

• Answerdash, Inc.

• Aptean Corporation

• Creative Virtual

• Egain Corporation

• Freshdesk, Inc.

• Happyfox, Inc.

Target Audience of the Customer Self-Service Software Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

