Digitization in Lending Market Size, Trends, Outlook, Opportunity Till 2025

Global Digitization in Lending Marketwas valued at around USD 1,787 billion in the year 2016 and it is expected to reach approximately USD 83,390 billion by 2025. The global digitization in lending market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of more than 52.3% between 2017 and 2025. Digitization in lending is an advancement in the lending and borrowing process which is carried out on the online or digital stage without making use of book-keeping. The digitization in lending originate platforms make use of automated processes such as document and electronic data capture, e-signature and automated underwriting. Advanced analytical model helps in automation of credit decision at rapid pace. Rising adoption of digital lending and digitalization in the banking industry are the key driving factors exerting positive influence on the growth of market. In addition, rising development of e-commerce is also propelling the demand of digitization in lending.

Furthermore, increasing internet penetration across the world is generating several opportunity in the market over the upcoming years. Digital lending automates complex processes and reduces manual interfaces owing to which demand of digitization in lending is increasing. Moreover, digitization in lending is safe and secure to use, convenient to handle, easy to access, involves lower risk of loss and theft and time saving process. These benefit are also boosting digitization in lending market over the coming years. Nevertheless, data security & privacy concerns and lack of interoperability & standards are the key factors limiting the market growth of digital payment solution across the globe.

Key regions considered for the analysis of regional analysis of Global Digitization in Lending Market includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share with 39% in 2017 owing to growing presence of major banking sectors in countries such as UK and France in the region. North America is also estimated to projected growth in the global Digitization in Lending market owing to rising presence of large banking lenders and increasing adoption of the online platform in the banking process. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate/CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to rising adoption of online methods for banking in developing countries such as India and China.

Major market player included in this report are:

• Firstcash Inc.

• Speedy Cash

• LendUp

• Elevate

• NetCredit

• Avant Inc.

• Opportunity Financial LLC

• Prosper Marketplace Inc.

• The Business Backer LLC

• Headway Capital Partners LLP

• Blue Vine

• Lendio

• RapidAdvance

• Amigo Loans Ltd.

• Lendico

Segmentation

The business loan segment accounted for a major market share of around USD 970 million in the digitization in lending market in 2017. The growing number of small- and mid-sized business globally and the ease in the process of lending are factors driving the business loan segment in the global digitization in lending market.

The personal loans segment is expected to grow at CAGR of 53.1% during the forecast period. The flexible process for personal loans through digitalized lending is expected to propel the growth of segment in the digitization in lending market over the forecast period.

On computer and on smartphone are the two types of deployment in digitization in lending market. “On smartphone” deployment segment is expected to register rapid CAGR growth of 53.9% from 2017 to 2025. Ease of accessibility and support for several advanced applications are factors that are driving the on-smartphone segment. Whereas, on computer deployment segment accounted for the highest share in the global digitization in lending market in the year 2016. The large use of computers in various industries for digital lending is the key factor contributing towards the growth of the segment.

The objective of the study is to define market size of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Loan Type:

Personal Loans

Auto Loans

Business Loans

By Deployment:

On Computer

On Smartphone

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Digitization in Lending Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

