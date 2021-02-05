Directed Energy Weapons Market 2025 – Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Raytheon Company, Boeing, BAE Systems , Textron , Rheinmetall AG, L3 Technologies

A directed energy weapon is a ranged weapon that uses the emission of highly focused energy to inflict damage to the target. The two basic types of directed energy weapons are laser and microwaves. Both are made of the same electromagnetic energy which consist of light and radio waves. Some potential applications of this technology include anti-personnel weapon systems, missile defense system, and the disabling of lightly armored vehicles or mounted optical devices. Rising demand for use of naval weapons in the naval forces is one of the major factor for the growth in the market.

Increasing demand for non-lethal deterrents is also one of the major driver for the growth in the market. However, huge development costs and lack of testing facilities can act as restraining factors in the market. Rapid changes in the military technologies in various countries will create opportunities for the growth in the market in the coming years.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Raytheon Company, Boeing, BAE Systems PLC, Textron Inc., Rheinmetall AG, L3 Technologies Inc., Moog Inc., and Qinetiq Group PLC

