Electric Aircraft Market to 2025 – Schempp-Hirth Flugzeug-Vertriebs , YUNEEC, Zunum Aero, PIPISTREL d.o.o. Ajdovšina, lilium, DigiSky Srl, Bye Aerospace, Evektor, Alisport Srl, and Hamilton Aero Maintenance

Electric aircraft are driven with the use of electric motors. In this, electricity is supplied through different sources such as batteries, solar cells, ground power cables, fuel cells ultracapacitors, and power beaming. Factors driving the electric aircraft market is use of different source of energy in order to preserve the non-renewable sources and therefore, electric aircraft is considered better than traditional aircrafts which is accelerating the growth of electric aircraft market.

However, it is mandatory to prevent degradation of batteries in order to maintain the performance of batteries. The compulsion to preserve the batteries from getting obsolete is considered as one of a restraining factors responsible to hinder the growth of electric aircraft market. On the other hand, urge to manufacture battery solutions for electric aircraft is expected to give electric aircraft market with opportunities in the forthcoming period.

Schempp-Hirth Flugzeug-Vertriebs GmbH, YUNEEC, Zunum Aero, PIPISTREL d.o.o. Ajdovšina, lilium, DigiSky Srl, Bye Aerospace, Evektor, Alisport Srl, and Hamilton Aero Maintenance

Over the forecast period of 2019-2025, the Electric Aircraft market is expected to experience a substantial growth rate.

