Flexible AC Transmission Systems Market By Top Key Players : American Superconductor , General Electric Company , Hyosung

MARKET INTRODUCTION

In conventional AC transmission system, the ability to transfer AC power is limited by several factors like thermal limits, transient stability limit, voltage limit, short circuit current limit etc. These limits define the maximum electric power which can be efficiently transmitted through the transmission line without causing any damage to the electrical equipment and the transmission lines. Flexible AC Transmission Systems (FACTS) increase the reliability of AC grids. They improve power quality and transmission efficiency from generation through transmission down to the private and industrial consumers: Better utilization of the network, increased availability and reliability as well as improved network stability are achieved along with higher supply quality.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Growing digitalization of infrastructures mainly driven by smart city implementations are positively impacting the flexible AC transmission systems market in the recent times. Higher initial investments associated with the setting up of digital technologies in the utilities sector coupled with period maintenance poses certain challenges on the smooth growth of flexible AC transmission systems market. Further, rising emphasis laid down by the environmental bodies on renewable energy projects are anticipated to provide good opportunity platforms to the players operating in the flexible AC transmission systems market.

Top Companies Covered in this Report

1. ABB Ltd.

2. Alstom SA

3. American Superconductor Corporation

4. General Electric Company

5. Hyosung Corporation

6. Infineon Technologies

7. Mitsubishi Electric

8. Siemens AG

9. Sieyuan Electric

10. Toshiba Corporation

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Flexible AC Transmission Systems Market Analysis to 2027″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the electronics and semiconductor industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the flexible AC transmission systems market with detailed market segmentation by compensation type, controller, industry vertical, and geography. The global flexible AC transmission systems market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading flexible AC transmission systems market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global flexible AC transmission systems market is segmented on the basis of compensation type, controller, and industry vertical. On the basis of compensation type, the flexible AC transmission systems market is segmented into series compensation, shunt compensation, and combined series-shunt compensation. The flexible AC transmission systems market on the basis of the controller is classified into STATCOM, SVC, UPFC, TCSC, and Others. Based on industry vertical, the flexible AC transmission systems market is segmented into oil & gas, industrial, railways, electric utilities, and renewables.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global flexible AC transmission systems market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The flexible AC transmission systems market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

