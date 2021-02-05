Global Cable Tray Market Report, History and Forecast 2014-2025, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application

In this report, the Global Cable Tray market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Cable Tray market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Summary

Cable trays are a safe and feasible solution for supporting requirements of electric power, signal, control, instrumentation, and communication cables. These are available in numerous styles & sizes and are considered highly useful in conditions when possibility of changes in wiring systems is expected. New cables can be installed by laying them in the tray, instead of pulling them through a pipe. Cable tray wiring systems are preferred over equivalent conduit wiring systems in terms of safety, dependability, space, and cost.

The global market for cable trays is characterized by supply of cable trays that have good tensile strength and heavy load carrying capacity. Manufacturers of cable trays manufacture products that have reliable characteristics and effective functionality. Cable trays are highly preferred by end consumers as they provide ease of maintenance in cable management system. The global demand for cable trays is expected to grow prominently due to requirement in the telecom industry. The telecom market segment is anticipated to sustain the growing demand for cable trays over the forecast period 2017-2025.

One of the major drivers for this market is rising popularity over cable conduits. Cable conduits have been the preferred choice for industrial plants and commercial buildings. However, cable trays are gaining popularity due to their design flexibility, simplicity, and lower installation cost. Depending on the type of circuits and the wiring density, the incorporation of a cable tray wiring system may result in up to 60% cost reduction as compared to the conduit wiring system. The cable tray wiring system saves costs in design, material procurement, installation, and maintenance areas.

In this market study, analysts have estimated the Americas to dominate the cable tray market during the forecast period. High consumption rates in major end-verticals such power, construction, manufacturing, and IT and telecommunication are driving the growth momentum in this region. The US is the largest revenue contributor to the cable tray market in North America. The majority of the cable tray demands in the US comes from the upgrading and maintaining assignments of the electrical and communication network infrastructure. Other countries such as Canada and Mexico will also contribute significantly to the revenue of the cable trays market in the next few years.

This report studies the Cable Tray market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Cable Tray in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

The various contributors involved in the value chain of the product include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in this market include

Atkore International

Eaton

Legrand

Schneider Electric

Thomas & Betts

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Ladder Type Cable Trays

Solid Bottom Cable Trays

Trough Cable Trays

Channel Cable Trays

Wire Mesh Cable Trays

Single Rail Cable Trays

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Power

Construction

Manufacturing

IT & Telecommunication

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

