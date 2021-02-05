Global CRISPR Market Size Study by Application(Genome Editing, Genetic Engineering, Gene Library, CRISPR Plasmid, Human Stem cells, Genetically Modified Organism, Cell Line Engineering), by End-User (Biotechnology Companies, Pharmaceutical Companies, Academic Institutes, Research & Development Institutes) and Regional Forecast 2017-2025 USD Billion and Million Units)

Global CRISPR Market to reach USD 6000 million by 2025.

Global CRISPR market is valued approximately USD 248 million in 2015. The growth is primarily driven by the rising demand for drug discovery and a significant rise in research spending. Further, increasing prevalence of genetic disorders due to late pregnancies and changing lifestyle patterns have drawn the significant attention of the researchers towards this emerging technology.

Due to easy availability of gene editing tools and cost-effectiveness, the technology has the highest adoption Gene Editing application. Some more applications include Genetic Engineering, Cell Line Engineering, and others. However, these applications still have restricted use due to some ethical issues. The total market revenue has been broadly segmented into application segment, end-user segment, and geography. Each of the segments is further divided as follows:

Applications:

– Genome Editing

– Genetic Engineering

– Gene Library

– CRISPR Plasmid

– Human Stem Cells

– Genetically Modified Crops (GMO)

– Cell Line Engineering

Table of Content:

1 Introduction

1.1 Scope of Study

2 Key Takeaways

3 CRISPR Market Landscape

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.3 PEST Analysis

4 CRISPR Market – Key Industry Dynamics

4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.2 Key Market Restraints

4.3 Key Market Opportunities

4.4 Future Trends

4.5 Impact Analysis

5 CRISPR Market Analysis- Global

5.1 Global CRISPR Market Overview

5.2 Global CRISPR Market Forecasts and Analysis

5.3 Market Positioning/Market Share

5.4 Performance of Key Players

5.5 Expert Opinions CRISPR Market

