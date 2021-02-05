Global Human Capital Management (HCM) & Payroll Market 2019-2025, Upcoming Trends, Challenges and Industry Key Players – SAP SE, Linkedin, Oracle, Workday, Kronos

Summary

Human Capital Management (HCM) & Payroll Market 2019-2025

Description: –

This report studies the Human Capital Management (HCM). Human capital administration (HCM) is a set of practices related to human resource administration. These practices are centered on the organizational have to be give particular competencies and are executed in three categories: workforce procurement, workforce administration and workforce optimization.

Scope of the Report:

Human Capital Management market is highly competitive, rapidly changing, and significantly affected by new product introductions and the market activities of other industry participants. Human Capital Management providers face competition from the customers’ internal information technology departments as well as Human Capital Management competitors. Human Capital Management service providers much provide a value-added product that is easy to install and cost effective.

North America and Europe are the largest market of Human Capital Management. In 2017, the revenue market share of Human Capital Management was about 57.24% in North America, while the market share in Europe was about 25.61%.

In 2018, the global Human Capital Management (HCM) & Payroll market size was 11900 million US$ and it is expected to reach 21600 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 7.8% during 2019-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

SAP SE

Automatic Data Processing, LLC

Ultimate Software Group, Inc.

Linkedin (Microsoft)

Oracle Corporation

Workday

Ceridian HCM, Inc.

Kronos, Inc.

Infor

IBM Corporation

Cornerstone OnDemand

Paycom Software, Inc.

Intuit

SumTotal Systems, LLC (SkillSoft)

Sage

Epicor Software

Accenture

Workforce Software

Zenefits

Ramco Systems

EPAY Systems

PeopleStrategy, Inc.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Talent Acquisition

Talent Management

HR Core Administration

Market segment by Application, split into

Healthcare

Financial Services

Government/Non-Profit

Retail/Wholesale

Professional/Technical Services

Manufacturing

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Human Capital Management (HCM) & Payroll status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Human Capital Management (HCM) & Payroll development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

