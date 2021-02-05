Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Expected to Expand at a CAGR of 3.5% during 2019-2029

The Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market was valued at $31.15 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% over the forecast period from 2019-2029. Increasing infrastructure investment in setting up water and wastewater treatment facilities across the globe due to increasing environmental and health concern along with strict government regulations is expected to fuel the demand overall market. Increasing demand for clean water from emerging markets as a result of increasing population, industrialization, and fast urbanization results in a marked increase in equipment acceptance.

Key government agencies including the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the European Environment Agency (EEA), and the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) play a important role in enhancing water quality and pollution prevention. Increasing stringent government regulations to supply fresh water to municipal and industrial application to reduce the environmental and health impact is expected to enhance the overall market growth.

Get Free Exclusive Sample Copy of This Report @ https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10111560

APAC region is expected to dominate the overall market with more than 35% of market share in 2018 and will grow with highest CAGR in coming years. The major driving factors include presence of major industries, huge population base, increasing level of contaminated water, water scarcity, growing industrialization and urbanization.

Leading companies featured in the Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Report 2019-2029 report include 3M, Aquatech International, Calgon Carbon Corporation, DowDuPont Inc., Ecolab Inc., Evoqua Water Technologies, Pentair Plc., Suez Environnement S.A., Veolia Environment SA, Xylem Inc. among others. Mergers, acquisitions, and joint ventures constitute some of the industry players’ common strategies for reducing product price overall and maintaining extremely competitive conditions. In order to guarantee continued raw material supplies and ease of installation services, many actors in the sector create alliances with raw material providers and third-party installers.

The comprehensive report provides market estimates and forecasts for leading domestic markets across the world for the period from 2019 to 2029. In addition, the report includes dedicated leading companies covering 10 leading water and wastewater treatment equipment producers.

Ask Industry Experts about this Report @ https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10111560

The report on the Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Report 2019-2029 will appreciate anyone who wants to better understand the market in various end use industries. It will be useful for companies that want to better understand the part of the market in which they are already involved or those that want to enter or expand into another regional or technical part of the water and wastewater treatment equipment industry.

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

(Kenneth Research)

1412 Broadway,

21st Floor Suite MA111,

New York, NY 10018

[Phone: +1 313 462 0609]

Email: [email protected]