Lead Acid UPS Battery Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018-2025
Lead Acid UPS Battery Market is valued approximately USD 25.3 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate over the forecast period 2018-2025. Increasing demand of uninterrupted power supply (UPS) systems in both developed and developing countries due to fluctuations in voltage and sudden power loss, is the major factor which is driving the growth in the Global Lead Acid UPS Battery Market. However, volatility in prices of lead and decrease in the cost of lithium-ion batteries restrict the market growth.
Lead Acid UPS Battery is the battery that is used in the UPS. In Lead-Acid battery, a chemical reaction is used to produce a voltage between the output terminals. Simply, the chemical energy is transformed into electrical energy in the battery. The lead-acid battery has low energy to volume and low energy to weight ratio, but its power to height ratio is high. Besides these features, the cost of the battery is also low, due to which the demand for lead-acid batteries is growing in the global market.
The regional analysis of Lead Acid UPS Battery Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. In region such as Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa, rise in usage of passenger vehicles set the growth in Lead Acid UPS Battery Market over the forecasted period 2018-2025. Asia-Pacific is estimated to hold a prominent share of the Lead Acid UPS Battery market. Developing countries, such as India and China, are significant players boosting the demand for the Lead Acid UPS Battery Market. Europe, North America and the Middle East and Africa are continuously witnessing infrastructural growth which is fueling the demand of Lead Acid UPS Battery Market over the upcoming years. Asia Pacific region is contributing towards the growth of global Lead Acid UPS Battery Market and anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.
The leading Market players mainly include-
• Johnson Controls
• Exide
• Enersys
• C&D Technologies
• Trojan
• NorthStar Battery
• ACDelco
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
VRLA Battery
Flooded Battery
Others
By Application:
Offline UPS
On-Line UPS
By Regions:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2015, 2016
Base year – 2017
Forecast period – 2018 to 2025
Target Audience of the Lead Acid UPS Battery Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
