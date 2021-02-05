Medical Image Management Market Growth Analysis By Size, Share, News, Demand, Opportunity During 2016-2022

Global Medical Image Management Market to reach USD 5.1 billion by 2025.Global Medical Image Management Market valued approximately USD 3 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.9% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Medical Image Management is developing and expanding at a significant pace. The medical image management market is mainly driven owing to technological advancements considering diagnostic imaging modalities along with image management solutions, escalating adoption of vendor neutral archive and surging utility of the imaging equipment in both the developed and developing countries. Moreover, rising investments in the medical imaging, surging adoption of the imaging management system by the small imaging centers & hospitals along with increasingly escalating utility of big data in healthcare sector are fueling the adoption and utility of medical image management systems. The escalating government initiatives to enhance the electronic medical record is further anticipated to fuel the adoption and utility of medical image management systems.

The escalating adoption of big data in healthcare along with constant growing aging population is also paving the way for the adoption and utility of medical image management market. The aging population results into weakened body functions & are more prone susceptible to chronic diseases such as Cancer and Cardiovascular diseases. According to United Nations Department of Economic & Social Affairs report on the aging population of the globe , the population aged above 60 years is constantly on the surging trend which resides mainly in the Asia-Pacific countries which includes China, India and Japan is fueling the development and growth of medical image management market on the global scenario.

Key areas considered for the regional analysis of Global Medical Image Management Market include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the fastest growing region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the dominating region over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The leading market players include-

Mckesson Corporation

GE Healthcare

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Philips Healthcare

Sectra AB

Novarad Corporation

Mach7 Technologies Ltd

Bridgestone Software

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Picture Archiving and Communication System

Vendor Neutral Archive

Application-Independent Clinical Archives

Enterprise Viewers

By End User:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Imaging Centres

Other End Users

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Medical Image Management Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

