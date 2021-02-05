Modular Substation Market Acknowledgement With Top Players Crompton Greaves , Eaton , Emerson Electric , General Electric Company , Siemens AG

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Substations are the critical nodes in any electrical generation, transmission and distribution systems tha are designed for enabling transformation of voltages and several other essential functions such as monitoring, protection, and switching. Advantages such as space savings over the conventional substations, lesser installation times coupled with commendable safety and aesthetics have propelled the attractiveness for the modular substation in the end-use sector.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Increasing modernizations of the electric substations coupled with urbanization as well as industrialization experienced in the developing economies are anticipated to drive the global modular substation market during the forecast period. Inability of the governing bodies to standardize the market has been a major restraining factor for the modular substation market. Increasing investments in the smart city infrastructures would encourage and provide new opportunities to the market players operating in the modular substation market.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Modular Substation Market Analysis to 2027″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the electronics and semiconductor industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the modular substation market with detailed market segmentation by type, insulation, voltage, application, and geography. The global modular substation market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading modular substation market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the modular substation market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from modular substation market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for modular substation in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the modular substation market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the modular substation market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, types, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

– ABB Ltd.

– Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited

– Crompton Greaves Limited

– Eaton Corporation PLC

– Emerson Electric Co.

– General Electric Company

– MODPOWER SOLUTIONS

– Siemens AG

– SKEMA S.P.A.

– SPX TRANSFORMER SOLUTIONS, INC.

