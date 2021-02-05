Top Companies in E-Bike Industry

An electric bicycle known as an e-bike is a bicycle with an integrated electric motor which can be used for propulsion. An e-bike has a small engine to assist the rider’s pedal-power to somewhat more powerful e-bikes which tend closer to moped-style functionality-bikes use rechargeable batteries.

The E-bike market is heavily influenced by driving factors such as increasing concerns about traffic congestion, rapid urbanization, government initiatives to reduce emission level, growing bicycle tourism industry boosts the market growth. However, underdeveloped aftermarket services, technological challenges and unplanned infrastructure in developing countries are impacting negatively on the growth of this market in the current market scenario.

Leading Key Players Operating In This Report are: Continental AG, Giant Bicycles, MERIDA BIKES, Pedego Electric Bikes, Robert Bosch, SHIMANO, Specialized Bicycle Components, Trek Bicycle, WUXI YADEA EXPORT-IMPORT, Yamaha Motor.

The global E-bike market is segmented on the basis of battery type, motor type, class and mode. Based on battery type the market is segmented as lithium-ion, lithium-ion polymer and lead acid. On the basis the motor type the market is segmented as hub motor and mid motor. On the basis of class the market is segmented as class-I, class-Ii and class-Iii.Based on mode the market is segmented as pedal assist mode and throttle mode.

It provides overview and forecast of the global E-bike market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The E-bike market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from E-bike market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for E-bike in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the E-bike market.