Two-Wheel Shock Absorber Market to Set Phenomenal Growth from 2019-2025 by Top Players ZF, KYB, Tenneco, Showa, Bilstein, Anand, Mando

Press Release

Global Two-Wheel Shock Absorber Market Data Survey report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

In a vehicle, shock absorbers reduce the effect of traveling over rough ground, leading to improved ride quality and vehicle handling. While shock absorbers serve the purpose of limiting excessive suspension movement, their intended sole purpose is to damp spring oscillations. Shock absorbers use valving of oil and gasses to absorb excess energy from the springs. Spring rates are chosen by the manufacturer based on the weight of the vehicle, loaded and unloaded. Some people use shocks to modify spring rates but this is not the correct use. Along with hysteresis in the tire itself, they damp the energy stored in the motion of the unsprung weight up and down. Effective wheel bounce damping may require tuning shocks to an optimal resistance.

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:
ZF
KYB
Tenneco
Showa
Bilstein
Anand
Mando
Magneti Marelli
KONI
Hitachi
Ride Control
Endurance

Major applications as follows:
Motorcycles
Electromobile

Major Type as follows:
Hydraulic Type
Pneumatic Type

Regional market size, production data and export & import:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa

Table Of Content:

1 Global Market Overview

2 Regional Market

3 Key Manufacturers
3.1 ZF
3.1.1 Company Information
3.1.2 Product & Services
3.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
3.1.4 Recent Development
3.2 KYB
3.2.1 Company Information
3.2.2 Product & Services
3.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
3.2.4 Recent Development
3.3 Tenneco
3.3.1 Company Information
3.3.2 Product & Services
3.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
3.3.4 Recent Development
3.4 Showa
3.4.1 Company Information
3.4.2 Product & Services
3.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
3.4.4 Recent Development
3.5 Bilstein
3.5.1 Company Information
3.5.2 Product & Services
3.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
3.5.4 Recent Development
3.6 Anand
3.6.1 Company Information
3.6.2 Product & Services
3.6.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
3.6.4 Recent Development
3.7 Mando
3.7.1 Company Information
3.7.2 Product & Services
3.7.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
3.7.4 Recent Development
3.8 Magneti Marelli
3.8.1 Company Information
3.8.2 Product & Services
3.8.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
3.8.4 Recent Development
3.9 KONI
3.9.1 Company Information
3.9.2 Product & Services
3.9.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
3.9.4 Recent Development
3.10 Hitachi
3.10.1 Company Information
3.10.2 Product & Services
3.10.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
3.10.4 Recent Development
3.11 Ride Control
3.11.1 Company Information
3.11.2 Product & Services
3.11.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
3.12 Endurance
3.12.1 Company Information
3.12.2 Product & Services
3.12.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

4 Major Application

5 Market by Type

6 Price Overview

7 Conclusion

