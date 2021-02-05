Underwater Connectors Market to 2027 – Birns Aquamate, BIRNS, Fischer Connectors SA, Hydro Group, Marshall Underwater Industries

The underwater connectors serve as crucial connectivity solutions for offshore oil and gas as well as defense applications. High demands for robust marine applications are playing a significant role in the growth of the underwater connectors market. The current market players are strategically collaborating with other companies for expanding their businesses.

The underwater connectors market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as developments in the field of marine electronics and high demand from the subsea equipment. Moreover, the high demand for underwater power connectors is further expected to boost the market growth. On the other hand, the key focus of the leading players towards manufacturing lead-free products is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the underwater connectors market during the forecast period.

Leading Key Players Operating In This Report are:

Birns Aquamate LLC

BIRNS, Inc.

Eaton Corporation

Fischer Connectors SA

Hydro Group Plc

LEMO

Marshall Underwater Industries, Inc.

SEACON Group

Souriau SAS (TransDigm Group)

Teledyne Marine

The global underwater connectors market is segmented on the basis of type, connection, and application. Based on type, the market is segmented as rubber-molded, inductive coupling, fluid-filled underwater mateable connector, and rigid-shell/bulk-headed. On the basis of the connection, the market is segmented as electrical, optical fiber, and hybrid. The market on the basis of the application is classified as military & defense, oil & gas, telecommunications, oceanographic, ROVs/UAVs, and others.

Over the forecast period of 2019-2027, the Underwater Connectors market is expected to experience a substantial growth rate. The report will highlight various factors such as drivers, futures trends and opportunities behind the growth rate. The report will also provide insights on how the market will behave during the forecast period, and its potential impact on market segments, sub-segments and industry verticals at short term, midterm and long term basis. The market numbers presented in the report, are also portrayed in the graphical format for developing better understanding and analyzing the market.

The Underwater Connectors market size is derived primarily form the supply side (i.e. the market players operating in global Underwater Connectors market) and therefore, revenue of all the prominent leading companies operating across the value chain are taken into consideration across regional, global and country level. Historical and current market information is collected from technical literature, paid databases, magazines, press releases, trade unions, company presentations, annual reports, and other information available in public domain. Additionally, the research team also refers various paid data sources such as Factiva, Hoovers, Bloomberg, and numerous other sources were also referred to derive company’s annual revenue, and other segment related financial information. Also, market forecasting and key industry trends information such as growth prospects, market composition, market dynamics, and segmentation confirmation is obtained from primary interviews with market participants including industry experts, regional managers, CEOs, market professional with substantial industry experienced.

