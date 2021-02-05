Virtual Mobile Infrastructure Market to Witness Robust Expansion by 2027 With Prominent Key Players, Avast Software s.r.o., Fortinet, Genymobile SAS, JFG, Intelligent Waves, Nubo, Pulse Secure, Raytheon Company, Sierraware, Trend Micro

A mobile-centric technology that runs mobile based applications on a mobile Operating System (OS) and is located on a remote server is a Virtual Mobile Infrastructure (VMI). A virtual device is created which runs at the data center and then can be accessed by thin client applications by mobile users. The principle of VMI technology is the same as that of a Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI), only for the exception that the applications can be accessed only through mobile devices such as tablets, smartphones and wearables.

Increase in the demand for connected and smart systems coupled with exponential growth of smartphones across the globe is anticipated to drive the virtual mobile infrastructure market. A more secured and efficient video streaming achieved for the user and the presence of plethora of applications on the android operating system would further generate significant opportunities for the players operating in the virtual mobile infrastructure market.

Key players profiled in the report include Avast Software s.r.o., Fortinet, Inc., Genymobile SAS, JFG, Inc., Intelligent Waves LLC, Nubo Inc., Pulse Secure, LLC, Raytheon Company, Sierraware, Trend Micro Incorporated

The “Global Virtual Mobile Infrastructure Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunication industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the Virtual Mobile Infrastructure market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment type, industry vertical and geography. The global virtual mobile infrastructure market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Virtual Mobile Infrastructure market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global virtual mobile infrastructure market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment type and industry vertical. Based on component, the virtual mobile infrastructure market is segmented into solution and services. On the basis of deployment type, the virtual mobile infrastructure market is segmented into on-premise and cloud. Further, the virtual mobile infrastructure market is segmented on the basis of industry vertical into BFSI, government, manufacturing, healthcare and others.

Table of Content

1.INTRODUCTION

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. VIRTUAL MOBILE INFRASTRUCTURE MARKET LANDSCAPE

5. VIRTUAL MOBILE INFRASTRUCTURE MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

6. VIRTUAL MOBILE INFRASTRUCTURE MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7. VIRTUAL MOBILE INFRASTRUCTURE MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – COMPONENT

8. VIRTUAL MOBILE INFRASTRUCTURE MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – DEPLOYMENT TYPE

9. VIRTUAL MOBILE INFRASTRUCTURE MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – INDUSTRY VERTICAL

10. VIRTUAL MOBILE INFRASTRUCTURE MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

11. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

12. VIRTUAL MOBILE INFRASTRUCTURE MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

12.1. AVAST SOFTWARE S.R.O.

12.2. FORTINET, INC.

12.3. GENYMOBILE SAS

12.4. JFG, INC.

12.5. INTELLIGENT WAVES LLC

12.6. NUBO INC.

12.7. PULSE SECURE, LLC

12.8. RAYTHEON COMPANY

12.9. SIERRAWARE

12.10. TREND MICRO INCORPORATED

13. APPENDIX

