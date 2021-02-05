Why is the Live Streaming Services Market the Fastest Growing? With Leading Players like Amazon, DACAST, Dreamcast, Hulu, Home Box Office, Netflix, Philo, Sling TV, Tencent Cloud

Social media has influenced and transformed many businesses across the globe. Personalized viewing and customized content viewing as per the liking of the viewer has been the priority of content providers in the recent times. Further, various technological advancements such as fire TV, smart TV and others have been witnessed in the live streaming services market. Also, the development of 5G infrastructure coupled with increasing adoptions of a cloud-based platform for real-time content for viewers is anticipated to further propel the live streaming services market.

Increased availability and the allied supply of real-time content to the viewers is anticipated to be one of the primary driving factors for the live streaming services market in the coming years. Besides, growing channels of content is further enabling growth in the live streaming services market. Significant costs associated with content creation coupled with limited internet connectivity limits the audiences and poses a challenge to the growth of the live streaming services market. Further, increasing network bandwidth optimization initiatives by governments of various countries are expected to provide significant growth opportunities for the players operating in the live streaming services market.

Key players profiled in the report include Amazon Inc., DACAST, Dreamcast.in, Hulu, LLC (The Walt Disney Company), Home Box Office, Inc., Netflix, Inc., Philo, Sling TV, Tencent Cloud, Telestream, LLC

The “Global Live Streaming Services Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunication industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the live streaming services market with detailed market segmentation by devices, platform and geography. The global live streaming services market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading live streaming services market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global live streaming services market is segmented on the basis of devices and platform. Based on devices, the market is segmented into smartphones and tablets, laptops and desktops, smart TV, gaming consoles and others. On the basis of platform, the live streaming services market is segmented into Facebook, Snapchat, Instagram, YouTube and others.

Table of Content

1.INTRODUCTION

2. KEY TAKEWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. LIVE STREAMING SERVICES MARKET LANDSCAPE

5. LIVE STREAMING SERVICES MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

6. LIVE STREAMING SERVICES MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7. LIVE STREAMING SERVICES MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – DEVICES

8. LIVE STREAMING SERVICES MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – PLATFORM

9. LIVE STREAMING SERVICES MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

10. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

11. LIVE STREAMING SERVICES MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

11.1. AMAZON INC.

11.2. DACAST

11.3. DREAMCAST.IN

11.4. HULU, LLC (THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY)

11.5. HOME BOX OFFICE, INC.

11.6. NETFLIX, INC.

11.7. PHILO

11.8. SLING TV

11.9. TENCENT CLOUD

11.10. TELESTREAM, LLC

12. APPENDIX

