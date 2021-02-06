2025 Military Logistics Market Analysis by Advanced Technologies and Rising Demand Led by Fluor, ASELSAN, Klinge & Co, ANHAM, DynCorp International, GENCO, Lockheed Martin, AECOM, Honeywell

This report classifies the global Military Logistics Market in a precise manner to offer detailed insights about the aspects responsible for augmenting as well as restraining market growth.

The global military logistics market accounted for US$ 339.56 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 526.50 Bn by 2027, thereby registering an attractive CAGR growth rate of 5.2% from 2019 to 2027.

The Asia Pacific was the leading geographic market, and it is anticipated to be the highest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period. The economies in the Asia Pacific region are experiencing remarkable growth in their military spending. For instance, countries, including Japan and India, boosted their military spending owing to rising tensions with China, as per global arms spending report published by SIPRI.

Key Benefits-

• To provide detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and trends) influencing the growth of the global Military Logistics Market

• To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (Latin America and the Middle East & Africa)

Market Insights

Rising deployment of military troops in war-prone regions to contribute to the military logistics market growth

Growing geopolitical instabilities amongst the warring nations of the world have thrust the countries to adopt a powerful military approach to safeguard national and international interests. On this fact, these forces are strengthening their abilities with advanced technologies in terms of ammunition, artilleries, and transportation facilities. This factor drives the demand for the supply of various war equipment and is positively impacting on the military logistics market.

Integration of real-time tracking system for live tracking and visibility of logistics acts as a lucrative opportunity for the military logistics market

The vendors of military logistics are integrating smart solutions for real-time monitoring and visibility of goods. The real-time tracking system includes GIS, RFID, and other solutions. Military logistics have to coordinate the movement of multiple military vehicles, equipment, freight, and others. With the integration of GIS technology, it generates detailed maps to identify optimal routes, road & weather conditions, and other information. Integration of such technologies is anticipated to offer a prospective opportunity to the players operating in the military logistics market.

Company Profiles

• AECOM

• ANHAM FZCO

• Aselsan A.S.

• BAE Systems PLC

• DynCorp International LLC

• Fluor Corporation

• Honeywell International Inc.

• KBR, Inc.

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• Thales SA

Strategic Insights

The military logistics market is dominated by some key market players, as the market possess high entry barriers coupled with stringent rules and guidelines. Also, prominent players maintain long-term relations with the military. Thus, the military is inclined towards such players. Few of the recent developments are listed below:

2019: Aselsan announced to export its locally developed Zargana torpedo countermeasures system for submarines to Pakistan.

2018: AECOM’s subsidiary JT4 Limited Liability Company (LLC) signed a contract with U.S. Air Force for Joint Range Technical Services (J-Tech II). Under this contract, AECOM will offer operation, maintenance, and sustainment of the western test and training ranges.

2018: The Naval Air Systems Command has awarded DynCorp International a Maintenance Support Contract.

GLOBAL MILITARY LOGISTICS – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

• Logistics & Distribution

– Freight Services

– Courier Services

• Facility Management

• Services

By Mode of Transportation

• Railways

• Roadways

• Airways

• Waterways