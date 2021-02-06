Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices Market Estimated to Reach $38,298 million by 2023 | 3M, Ambu, Becton, Chart, Drgerwerk, GE

Anesthetic devices provide accurate and continuous supply of medical gases mixed with an accurate concentration of anesthetic vapor and serves the purpose of induced coma. Respiratory devices help in removal of mucus from the respiratory airways and thereby improve pulmonary function. Anesthesia and respiratory devices market has experienced a promising growth rate over the past few years. The respiratory devices lead the market as compared to anesthetic devices, which has limited end users. Increased healthcare expenditure has shifted the preferences of patients from hospital care to home care. Therefore, the demand for portable devices for better healthcare monitoring is rising. This report analyses the global anesthesia and respiratory devices market, its trends and opportunities. The study also focuses on the market categorization, potential segments and global key leaders.

The anesthesia devices market is sub-categorized as anesthesia machines and anesthesia disposables. An anesthesia machines dominates the total anesthesia devices market, whereas, anesthesia monitors market is growing with promising CAGR. The respiratory devices market comprises respiratory disposables, equipments and respiratory measurement devices. The positive airway pressure devices rule the therapeutic segment of respiratory equipments and pulse oximeter device market commands respiratory monitoring devices. Innovative technologies and long lasting batteries have majorly impacted the growth of this market.

Global Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices Market by Geography

Geographically, global anesthesia and respiratory devices market is bifurcated into North America, Europe, Asia and LAMEA. North America and Europe are the saturated destinations for anesthesia and respiratory devices market due to stringent regulations and unfavorable taxation polices. Asthma has rising incidences outside the U.S. and includes the countries, namely UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Ireland. North America holds the largest share of anesthesia and respiratory device market. Asian economies are emerging as dominating markets for anesthesia and respiratory device due to their high healthcare awareness and augmented disposable income. Amongst the Asian countries, India and china are more promising due to large population pool and increased number of hospitals.

