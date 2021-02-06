Application Modernization Service Market Report 2019-2027 by Regional Revenue, Growth & Trends Analysis, Accenture PLC, Aspire Systems, BLU AGE, Dell, HCL, IBM, Micro Focus, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle, Tech Mahindra

Application Modernization Service is the process of rewriting a legacy software program to align it more closely to the current business needs. The advancements in technology and the shifting of business to new business models is one of the primary factors that is positively influencing the application modernization market. The existence of a large number of the legacy application is anticipated to create lucrative business opportunities for the companies operating in the application modernization service market to gain a strong customer base and generate more revenues.

Increasing demand for business agility and faster time to market, growing adoption of cloud-based technologies and increasing focus of companies towards improving their IT infrastructure are the major factors that are expected to drive the growth of application modernization market. However, time restraint, large investments, and increasing shortage of workforce for legacy application is the major factor that might slow down the growth of application modernization service market.

Key players profiled in the report include Accenture PLC, Aspire Systems, BLU AGE, Dell, Inc., HCL Technologies Limited, IBM Corporation, Micro Focus, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Tech Mahindra Limited

The “Global Application Modernization Service Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the application modernization service industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of application modernization service market with detailed market segmentation by service, organization-size, industry vertical and geography. The global application modernization service market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading application modernization service market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the application modernization service market.

The global application modernization service market is segmented on the basis of service, organization-size, and industry vertical. Based on service, the market is segmented as application portfolio assessment, cloud application migration, application replatforming, application integration, UI modernization, and post-modernization. On the basis of organization-size the market is segmented as SMEs and large enterprise. Based on industry vertical the market is segmented as BFSI, retail, IT & Telecom, manufacturing, and others.

Table of Content

1.INTRODUCTION

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. APPLICATION MODERNIZATION SERVICES MARKET LANDSCAPE

5. APPLICATION MODERNIZATION SERVICES MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

6. APPLICATION MODERNIZATION SERVICES MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7. APPLICATION MODERNIZATION SERVICES MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – SERVICE

8. APPLICATION MODERNIZATION SERVICES MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – ORGANIZATION SIZE

9. APPLICATION MODERNIZATION SERVICES MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – INDUSTRY VERTICAL

10. APPLICATION MODERNIZATION SERVICES MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

11. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

12. APPLICATION MODERNIZATION SERVICES MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

12.1. ACCENTURE PLC

12.2. ASPIRE SYSTEMS

12.3. BLU AGE

12.4. DELL, INC.

12.5. HCL TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

12.6. IBM CORPORATION

12.7. MICRO FOCUS

12.8. MICROSOFT CORPORATION

12.9. ORACLE CORPORATION

12.10. TECH MAHINDRA LIMITED

13. APPENDIX

