Artificial Intelligence Chip Market 2027 Receives a Rapid Boost in Economy due to High Emerging Demands

This report classifies the global Artificial Intelligence Chip Market in a precise manner to offer detailed insights about the aspects responsible for augmenting as well as restraining market growth.

The global artificial intelligence chip market was valued at US$ 5,658.1 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 83,252.7 Mn by 2027 with a CAGR growth rate of 35.0% in the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.

North America is the leading geographic region in the artificial intelligence chip market and is anticipated to be the largest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period. In North America, artificial intelligence implementation is backed by large-scale investments from technological giants. North America’s artificial intelligence chip market is primarily driven by the growing demand of artificial intelligence solutions from the BFSI, retail, IT & Telecom and automotive & transportation. A large number of well-funded start-ups have already entered the marketplace with their innovative artificial intelligence based solutions and services.

A large number of well-funded start-ups have already entered the marketplace with their innovative artificial intelligence based solutions and services. In addition to this, North America also has a well-established cloud infrastructure which is driving the growth of artificial intelligence chip market. With tech giants like NVIDIA, Google, Apple present in the U.S and their focus on artificial intelligence R&D and deployment, U.S. is expected to be the dominant country in the artificial intelligence chip market during the forecast period.

Leading Key Players:

• Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

• Alphabet Inc. (Google)

• Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

• IBM Corporation

• Intel Corporation

• Micron technology, Inc.

• NVIDIA Corporation

• Qualcomm Incorporated

• Samsung electronics Co., Ltd.

• Xilinx

With the availability of enormous amount of data and vast scalability of cloud-based compute power, artificial intelligence has become a huge trend across industries in these past few years. In today’s digital world, information is the key for enterprises to be successful and to maintain sustainable growth.

Most industries especially service sector rely deeply on analytics to provide them with useful business insights and enable them to remain competitive in the market. Enterprises have been continuously automating their business processes that were earlier conducted either programmatically or manually. With advancements in AI chips and introduction of application-specific custom chips, enterprises now have the capability to collect real-time analytics and to transform their data into actionable insights.

There are numerous use cases available in the market of AI being successfully implemented across industry verticals. The rising adoption of artificial intelligence among North American countries is set to nurture the artificial intelligence chip market in this region during the forecast period.

The artificial intelligence chip market is bifurcated by segment into Data center/Cloud and edge. Artificial intelligence is one of the most disruptive technologies in today’s digital world and hence AI chips are the most disruptive hardware. Artificial intelligence chips are majorly used for training and inference purposes in data center/cloud computing.

However, with recent breakthroughs, AI chips have evolved to cater a wide range of applications especially inference at the edge. With tech giants like NVIDIA, Apple, Google, Huawei, and Intel among others investing in edge inferencing, the edge segment is going to drive the growth of artificial intelligence chip market through adoption of specialized AI chips and accelerators during the forecast period.

Strategic Insights

Market initiative was observed as the most adopted strategy in the global artificial intelligence chip market. Few of the recent market initiatives are listed below:

2019: AMD entered into a partnership with ScaleMP enable AMD server OEMs to create systems with 4, 8, and up to 128 processor sockets, up to 8,192 CPUs and 256 terabytes of shared memory.

2019: IBM invested $2 Billion in New York Research Hub for AI Hardware to boost growth from emerging technologies. The Research hub is anticipated to focus on computer-chip research, development, prototyping, testing, and simulation.

2019: Intel unveiled its plan of working with Facebook to finish a new artificial intelligence chip in the second half of 2019. The new chip will help with what researchers call inference, which is the process of taking an artificial intelligence algorithm and putting it to use, for example by tagging friends in photos automatically.