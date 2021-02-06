Automotive Exhaust Gas Aftertreatment Market Intelligence and Future Prospects 2027 | Leading Key Insights – CDTi Advanced Materials, Continental, Delphi Auto Parts, Donaldson Company, Eberspächer Climate Control Systems, Faurecia, Futaba Industrial, Johnson Matthey, Sejong Industrial, Tenneco

Market Report Titled “ Automotive Exhaust Gas Aftertreatment Market Research Report – Forecast to 2027″ is a Specialist Examination Report Explores the Market by Research Methodology, Segmentation, Key Players, and Major Region Globally .

The demand for automotive exhaust gas aftertreatment is gaining traction with rapid rise in the global automotive industry and strict government regulations against the diesel engine vehicles. The Euro VI emission enactment and BS4 norms are further creating a favorable landscape for the players involved in the automotive exhaust gas aftertreatment market during the forecast period.

The automotive exhaust gas aftertreatment market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as strict regulations regarding emissions and fuel economy. Also, the technology partnerships between exhaust system manufacturers and automakers. However, growing popularity of battery electric vehicles may hamper the growth of the automotive exhaust gas aftertreatment market during the forecast period. Nonetheless, increasing adoption of gasoline particulate filter with advances in GDI engine is likely to offer lucrative opportunities for the key players of automotive exhaust gas aftertreatment market in the coming years.

CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc.

Continental AG

Delphi Auto Parts

Donaldson Company, Inc.

Eberspächer Climate Control Systems GmbH & Co. KG

Faurecia

Futaba Industrial Co., Ltd.

Johnson Matthey

Sejong Industrial Co., Ltd.

Tenneco Inc.

The “Global Automotive Exhaust Gas Aftertreatment Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Automotive Exhaust Gas Aftertreatment industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Automotive Exhaust Gas Aftertreatment market with detailed market segmentation by solution, deployment type, application, vertical and geography. The global Automotive Exhaust Gas Aftertreatment market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global automotive exhaust gas aftertreatment market is segmented on the basis of device type and vehicle type. Based on device type, the market is segmented as Diesel Oxidation Catalyst (DOC), Lean NOx Trap (LNT), Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR), Gasoline Particulate Filter (GPF), and Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF). On the basis of the vehicle type, the market is segmented as Passenger cars, light commercial vehicles (LCVs), and medium & heavy commercial vehicles (M & HCVs).

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Automotive Exhaust Gas Aftertreatment market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Automotive Exhaust Gas Aftertreatment market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Automotive Exhaust Gas Aftertreatment market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Automotive Exhaust Gas Aftertreatment market in these regions.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Automotive Exhaust Gas Aftertreatment Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Automotive Exhaust Gas Aftertreatment Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Automotive Exhaust Gas Aftertreatment Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Automotive Exhaust Gas Aftertreatment Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

